• Fans of the sweet, melodic sounds of New Orleans' legendary vocalist Aaron Neville won't have many opportunities to hear him live from now on. In posts Thursday on his official website and social media, Neville announced his official retirement from touring. Now 80, Neville said embarking on multidate tours is no longer appealing. "The time has come for me to stop ripping and running on the road," Neville wrote. "I waited for someone to invent a way to beam me from show to show but no such luck. ... Unfortunately, the grueling nature of travel and the schedule needed to make a tour work has become less than desirable. The current climate of our world brought me many realizations. Life is short and I'd like to spend my remaining time on this earth being less hurried." Still, Neville said his love for singing has not waned. "Don't see this as a permanent goodbye, by the grace of God, I will keep making more music and may show up at a special event or concert down the road," he promised. Neville hasn't performed live since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic caused concerts to come to an abrupt halt in the United States. Instead, he has livestreamed solo performances from Freville Farm, the 12-acre home in upstate New York where he and his wife, photographer Sarah Friedman, have lived since 2013. Neville's solo career flourished after the 1966 release of "Tell It Like It Is" and a later collaboration with Linda Ronstadt on "Don't Know Much" and "All My Life." He also garnered much of his fame from his work with the Neville Brothers, an R&B, funk and soul group that was based in his hometown of New Orleans and also consisted of his brothers Art, Charles and Cyril.

• English singer Ed Sheeran is the new shirt sponsor for third-division soccer club Ipswich. The longtime Ipswich fan, known for songs such as "Shape of You" and "Perfect," signed a one-year deal this week to sponsor the men's and women's shirts next season. "The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support," said the 30-year-old musician, who grew up in the area. "I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I'm looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again." The new logo features mathematical symbols and the word "TOUR." Sheeran's albums use mathematical symbols as names. Ipswich is in the middle of the standings in League One with two games remaining, while the women's team plays in the fourth division. An American consortium recently bought the club and has pledged to invest in order to earn promotion to the second division. "With the new owners from the U.S. coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself," Sheeran said.