State jobless to lose

$300 benefit in June

Unemployed Arkansans currently getting $300 a week from the federal supplemental unemployment assistance program will lose that benefit next month, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday.

Hutchinson has directed the Workforce Services Division to end Arkansas' participation in the program after June 26, according to a news release from his office.

"The programs were implemented to assist the unemployed during the pandemic when businesses were laying off employees and jobs were scarce," Hutchinson said. "As we emerge from covid-19, retail and service companies, restaurants and industry are attempting to return to pre-pandemic levels, but employees are as scarce today as jobs were a year ago."

The $300-a-week federal payments on top of state unemployment benefits "helped thousands of Arkansans make it through this tough time, so it served a good purpose," Hutchinson said. "Now we need Arkansans back on the job so that we can get our economy back to full speed."

The federal program has been criticized as essentially paying people not to work.

The governors of Montana and South Carolina opted out of the program earlier this week.

-- Serenah McKay

Monday call set on

Tyson's 2nd quarter

Tyson Foods Inc. scheduled its second quarter 2021 earnings call with analysts for Monday at 8 a.m.

Earnings results for the quarter will be posted Monday morning before the call, the company said.

Those interested can listen to the call online at ir.tyson.com, or by dialing (844) 890-1795. Accompanying slides will be made available online, Tyson said.

After the presentation, a telephone replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 with the code 10154617.

Tyson will post a profit of $1.11 per share, a 44% growth from the second quarter last year, according to a Zacks Consensus Estimate. Increased retail sales, e-commerce growth and demand for protein are expected to offset some of the costs and challenges Tyson is facing during the pandemic.

While production levels are increasing, Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu noted earlier this week that rising feed costs, limited labor availability and less-than-desirable hatchability and mortality rates among chickens, are affecting commodity prices.

Tyson shares rose 43 cents, or 0.55%, to close Friday at $78.82 on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares have traded between $79.77 and $55.28 over the past 52 weeks.

-- Nathan Owens

Gain of 9.58 propels

state index to 628.64

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 628.64, up 9.58.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.