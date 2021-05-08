BASKETBALL

Fractured finger for Zion

New Orleans star Zion Williamson is sidelined indefinitely with a fractured left finger, a major blow to the Pelicans' run at a Western Conference play-in spot. The 20-year-old forward averaged 27 points and 7.2 rebounds in 61 games, and the injury comes before the Pelicans opened a five-game trip against certain or potential playoff teams. The Pelicans made the announcement Friday before they played the Philadelphia 76ers. The Pelicans said a timetable for Williamson's return would be determined upon further evaluation. He appeared to hurt the finger trying to grab a rebound Tuesday against Golden State.

GOLF

Four tied at Champions

Defending champion Steve Stricker birdied the final hole Friday for a 3-under 69 to move into a four-way tie for the lead halfway through the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Ala. Stricker joined Madison, Wis., neighbor Jerry Kelly, Monday qualifier Alex Cejka and first-round leader Darren Clarke atop the leaderboard in the first of the PGA Tour Champions' five majors. Cejka, who made the field as the first alternate when Jay Haas withdrew, followed his opening 68 with a 69 at Greystone Golf & Country Club. Kelly had a 70 and Clarke shot 71 to get to 7 under. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 70 on Friday and stands at 1-under 143 at the halfway point. Glen Day (Little Rock) turned in a 74 on Friday and is at 1-over 145. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) carded a 76 on Friday and is at 11-over 155.

Eagle finish for Tavatanakit

Patty Tavatanakit finished with an eagle to take a three-stroke lead over Atthaya Thitikul at the halfway stage of the LPGA Thailand on Friday. Tavatanakit moved to 16 under at Siam Country Club after a 12-foot putt on the par-5 18th for back-to-back 64s. Despite no spectators because of the pandemic, Tavatanakit and 18-year-old Thitikul are playing under high home expectations. A Thai has never won this U.S. LPGA Tour event. Ariya Jutanugarn was second in 2013, and her sister Moriya Jutanugarn runner-up in 2018. Caroline Masson (66) is a stroke behind Thitikul in third. Lydia Ko (67), former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez (64) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (68) are tied for fourth, five strokes behind Tavatanakit.

Smotherman fires 69

Austin Smotherman shot a 3-under 69 Friday and leads the Korn Ferry Tour's Simmons Bank Open at the halfway point. Smotherman is 10-under 134 after two rounds in College Grove, Tenn., one shot in front of Stephan Jaeger (9-under 135). Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) shot an even-par 72 on Friday and is at 2-under 142. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) was good for a 69 on Friday and is at 1-under 143. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) finished at 2-over 146 and missed the cut.

Arnaus leads in Spain

Adri Arnaus shot 7-under 64 for the second consecutive day Friday to take a one-shot lead into the third round of the Canary Islands Championship in Tenerife, Spain. The Spaniard had eight birdies and a bogey to reach 14 under for the tournament, ahead of second-place Garrick Higgo of South Africa, who carded 8-under 63 to stay one behind. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles shot a 71 on Friday and is eight shots behind the leader.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Can't cut un-vaccinated

An NFL team can't release a player simply because he is not vaccinated for covid-19, a person with direct knowledge of the league's directive told The Associated Press on Friday. Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane hypothetically suggested this week that he'd do so if it would provide more freedom within the team facilities for meetings and offseason programs. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league did not make the directive public. The NFL currently is formulating further plans and protocols for the offseason programs and training camp.

BASEBALL

Twins' Buxton placed on IL

Outfielder Byron Buxton was put on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins with a strained right hip. The Twins also announced before Friday's game at Detroit that they have selected the contract of outfielder Trevor Larnach from Class AAA St. Paul. The injury interrupts a stellar start for the 27-year-old Buxton, who is hitting .370 with 9 home runs and 5 stolen bases. Buxton has played over 100 games just once in his career.

Angels trade for catcher

The Los Angeles Angels acquired catcher Drew Butera from Texas in exchange for cash considerations. The Angels also designated catcher Jack Kruger for assignment Friday. The 37-year-old Butera will back up Kurt Suzuki in Anaheim while catchers Max Stassi and Anthony Bemboom are sidelined by injuries. Stassi went on the injured list Thursday with an apparent concussion after hitting his head on a stanchion while chasing a foul ball two days earlier.

TENNIS

Nadal ousted in Madrid

Alexander Zverev ended his winless streak on clay against Rafael Nadal on Friday, keeping the Spaniard from winning a sixth Madrid Open. Zverev defeated Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, picking up his third consecutive win over the 20-time grand slam champion -- but first on clay. Zverev will next face Dominic Thiem in a rematch of the 2018 final. Thiem, who lost to Zverev in straight sets in the Spanish capital three years ago, defeated John Isner 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The other semifinal will be between Casper Ruud and eighth-seeded Matteo Berrettini.