Officer shot in Prairie Grove remains in ICU

FAYETTEVILLE -- Prairie Grove police officer Tyler Franks, who was shot Tuesday night while responding to a domestic disturbance, has undergone additional surgeries and remains in the intensive care unit at Washington Regional Medical, according to a statement from the hospital.

The hospital released the update on Franks at the request of his family, which also said "additional updates will be released as Officer Franks' condition continues to improve."

Franks was shot in the torso and upper legs, according to information released by Capt. Jeff O'Brien with the Prairie Grove department. O'Brien said Franks was wearing a standard police protective vest when the shooting occurred.

Nickolas Colbert, 42, was shot by police. Colbert also is at Washington Regional, O'Brien said, and is expected to recover.

Police went to 313 W. Thurman St. at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday. Franks, Prairie Grove officer Andrew Gibson and two Farmington officers arrived at the home and tried to enter a bedroom, O'Brien said.

Colbert fired several shots from a shotgun and a handgun, O'Brien said. Gibson returned fire, striking Colbert at least four times. O'Brien said Colbert retreated farther into the bedroom, and Gibson got Franks out of the house and applied tourniquets to his wounds.

Gibson was placed on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy, according to O'Brien. Prairie Grove police will conduct an internal investigation, and the Washington County sheriff's office will handle the investigation into the police shooting of Colbert.