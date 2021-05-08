OPINION | WALLY HALL: SEC moving toward live football media days

Got a questionnaire from the SEC office this week, as did about a 1,000 other journalists, asking if we would attend SEC Football Meetings in person this summer in Birmingham, Alabama.

It also asked how many people we would send if we did.

Generally that’s three, Tom Murphy, Bob Holt and yours truly.

Last year of course the meetings were cancelled because of covid-19 but in years prior the July meetings with al the SEC coaches and a few players would attract around 1,000 media types.

Needless to say the pressroom was packed and distancing was not social, it was about six inches.

So my guess is the meetings will be held but not every request to attend will be honored as they try to get it down to a manageable size of around 500, maybe less.

They probably will have Zoom conferences for credentialed media who don’t get to attend in person.

The virus is still a big concern and Alabama will soon have a new crusader for people getting their vaccinations.

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has cut several public service announcements asking people to get the shots.

As it stands today no one knows exactly how many fans will be allowed at games this year but common sense says every time someone gets vaccinated the numbers improve.