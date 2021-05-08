PB senior medals at 5A state meet

Pine Bluff High School senior Treyvon Woodard took the bronze medal in two jumps at the 5A state meet at Hot Springs High School on Thursday.

Woodard jumped 21 feet, 7 inches, in the long jump and 44-8 in the triple jump to finish third in both events. Tylee Green of Texarkana (22-2.5) and DeAndra Burns Jr. of El Dorado (21-8) took first and second in the long jump. Tyrell Lambert of Hot Springs won the triple jump at 46-3, with Erik Wilson of Jonesboro coming in second at 44-10.

The Pine Bluff boys 4x100-meter relay team also placed third, running 44.09 seconds. The Zebras quarter went into the race with the seventh-fastest time (43.97) in preliminaries.

Texarkana won the race in 42.88, with Parkview coming in second at 43.91.

Also for Pine Bluff: Bryce Lusk was sixth in the shot put, throwing 46-1.75, and Bradley Clark came in 12th at 42-3.5. Armand Buckhanan was 17th in the 200 meters at 24.88 seconds.

White Hall's boys 4x200-meter relay came in seventh at 1:33.55. El Dorado turned in a time of 1:29.20 to win the race.