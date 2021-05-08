Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police beat

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:13 a.m.

Police arrest man on weapon charge

A Little Rock man was arrested on a firearm-related charge after a fight Thursday, according to an arrest report.

Officers were sent to 9101 Auxor Road where several witnesses said Demond Lewis, 20, pointed a gun at a person, the report said. The incident happened about noon.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Lewis was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail. He was not on the jail's roster as of late Friday. He is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony possession of firearms by certain persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT