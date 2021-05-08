ARRESTS

Fayetteville

• Lloyd Carter, 33, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Carter was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Rogers

• Kevin Madden, 31, of 507 Evergreen Circle in Lowell was arrested Friday in connection with two counts of sexual indecency with a child and engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium. Madden was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• John Jokon, 18, of Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated robbery. Jokon was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Tom Rodray, 29, of 309 Robert Circle, Apt. A, in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Rodray was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.