Rogers High's Munoz inks with Hendrix

PREP SIGNINGS

SOCCER

YAHIR MUNOZ

SCHOOL Rogers High

SIGNING WITH Hendrix

NOTABLE Munoz was a two-year varsity team captain and helped anchor the defense for Mounties .. He also helped his club team to a state championship and chose Hendrix over Crowder College and Central Arkansas where he will major in economics and business.

QUOTABLE "This day means legacy. It means leaving something behind in my hometown. I wanted to set an example for my class and generations to come to see that it's possible to achieve something if you put in the hard work and dedication."

-- Paul Boyd

WRESTLING

GAVIN GODDARD

SCHOOL Shiloh Christian

SIGNING WITH University of Central Missouri

NOTABLE Compiled a 130-17 record in four seasons wrestling for the Saints. ... Won three state championships at 152, 160, 170 weight classes. ... Was a three-time all-state selection and three-time Adidas All-American. ... Won conference wrestling titles four straight years. ... Helped Shiloh Christian capture the 2021 state wrestling team championship.

QUOTABLE "I'm thankful for the support I have received from my parents, my coaches, and my school. I'm so excited to begin a new journey and continue my athletic career in college. It's awesome to have this opportunity."

-- Chip Souza

CYCLING

Jones Center to host BMX instructional clinics

The Jones Center for Families and the Runway Bike Park will host two instructional clinics on May 20. Youth pump track cyclists who pre-register will have the opportunity to watch BMX champion Mason Hayes demonstrate top-notch pump track skills on Mongoose bicycles, and learn new pump track riding techniques.

Mason, 12, is a five-time USA BMX Race of Champions winner, three-time world qualifier, and a US BMX Top 10 national age-group rider.

The clinics are part of a new partnership with Pacific Cycle featuring the company's brand of Mongoose bicycles.

"Partnering with Pacific Cycle adds several benefits to the regional cycling community who use Runway Bike Park," said Michael Kirk, Director of Recreation at The Jones Center. "We are very pleased to offer instructional clinics that include demonstrations by nationally recognized pump track race winners."