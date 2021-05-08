Shots reported; woman found dead at home

Special agents with the Arkansas State Police’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the death of a Helena-West Helena woman, the agency said Wednesday.

Police found the body of Genoria Mosby, 73, outside her home at 121 S. Fifth St. early Wednesday, according to a news release from state police.

Officers were sent into the neighborhood at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday after being notified of gunfire.

Mosby was found after sunrise Wednesday, and there was evidence to believe she had been struck by gunfire.