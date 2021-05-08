TRACK AND FIELD

UA dominates 400 meters

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas No. 2-ranked women's track and field team swept the top three places in the 400 meters Friday night at the UA Twilight meet with Shafiqua Maloney winning in 52.39 seconds, Morgan Burks-Magee second in 52.78 and Paris Peoples third in 53.32.

The Razorbacks took 1-2 in the 1,500 with Katie Izzo winning in a personal-best 4:16.64 and Lauren Gregory second in 4:18.26.

Other winners for Arkansas included Tiana Wilson in the 100 (wind-aided 11.19), Daszay Freeman in the 100 hurdles ((13.01), Krissy Gear in the 800 (2:06.90) and Bailee McCorkle in the pole vault (12 feet, 8 3/4 inches). G'Auna Edwards was the top collegian in the long jump (20-8 1/2).

The No. 12 Arkansas men's team took the top three spots in the 400 with James Milholen winning in 46.54, Jeremy Farr second (47.28) and Nick Hilson third (47.30).

Other winners for the Razorbacks included Amon Kemboi in the 800 (1:49.54) and Etamar Bhastekar in the pole vault (17-2 3/4). John Baker was the top collegian in the long jump (25-2 3/4).

Professionals and former Razorbacks who competed included Ryan Crouser, who won the shotput (74-5 1/2); Taliyah Brooks, who won the long jump (22-5 1/4); and Sparkle McKnight, who won the 400-meter hurdles (56.82).

TENNIS

ODU ends UA's season

The No. 29 Old Dominion women's tennis team beat No. 33 Arkansas 4-2 Friday in a first-round NCAA Tournament match in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Arkansas ended its season with an 11-11 record.

The Razorbacks got a point in singles play when Kelly Keller beat Yulia Starodubtseva 6-4, 6-4 and also earned the match's doubles point.

SOFTBALL

UCA's Johnson tosses perfect game

University of Central Arkansas sophomore Jordan Johnson threw her second career perfect game as the Bears defeated Lamar 7-0 in the first game of a doubleheader Friday at Farris Field in Conway.

Johnson (11-7) finished with six strikeouts.

Kristen Whitehouse went 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored and an RBI to lead UCA offensively. Mary Kate Brown also had three hits while scoring a run and driving in a run. Jenna Wildeman had two hits and stole her NCAA-leading 52nd base of the season.

UCA and Lamar will continue game two of the doubleheader at 1:05 p.m. today. The game was suspended in the bottom of the third inning because of inclement weather. The series' third game will begin after the conclusion of game two.

GOLF

HSU, ATU in top four

Henderson State University and Arkansas Tech University are in third and fourth place, respectively, after the second day of the NCAA Division II Midwest/Central Regional on Friday in Kansas City, Mo.

Central Missouri leads at 14-over 554, followed by Indianapolis (572), Henderson State (573) and Arkansas Tech (577).

Henderson State's Grayson Jones is tied for fourth place after shooting a second-round 69. He is at 2-under 140 through two rounds. Teammate Stuart Krog is tied for eighth place (142).

Arkansas Tech's Austin Gean shot a 66 on Friday and is tied for sixth place at 1-under 141.

Playing as an individual, Roman Timmerman of Southern Arkansas University is tied for eighth place.

The top four teams at the regional will advance to the national championship tournament May 17 in Palm Gardens, Fla.

SOFTBALL

Lyon loses in AMC Tournament

The Lyon College softball team's season ended Friday with a 7-2 loss to William Woods in the American Midwest Conference Tournament in Columbia, Mo.

William Woods (22-22) broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning, scoring three runs to take a 5-2 lead. The Owls scored a single run in the fifth and seventh innings to cap the scoring.

Kortanie Ruhland went 1 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI to lead Lyon (16-27).

Katelyn Platt allowed 7 runs and struck out 5 in 7 innings for the Scots.

