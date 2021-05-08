Sections
Super Quiz: Literature

Today at 1:33 a.m.

  1. Who wrote "A Farewell to Arms"?

  2. Who wrote "The House of the Seven Gables"?

  3. Who wrote "The Red Badge of Courage"?

  4. Who wrote "Little Women"?

  5. Who wrote "The Last of the Mohicans"?

  6. In which novel is a main character named Pip (Philip Pirrip)?

  7. In which novel is a main character named Elizabeth Bennet?

  8. In which novel is a main character named Humbert Humbert?

  9. In which novel is a main character named Molly Bloom?

ANSWERS:

  1. Ernest Hemingway

  2. Nathaniel Hawthorne

  3. Stephen Crane

  4. Louisa May Alcott

  5. James Fenimore Cooper

  6. "Great Expectations"

  7. "Pride and Prejudice"

  8. "Lolita"

  9. "Ulysses"

