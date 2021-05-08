Tools & Toys: BindBuddy and "Shop Class for Everyone"

BindBuddy

What's to love: Securely holds a jacket, beach towel or even a yoga mat to a tote or backpack strap, belt loop or purse leaving the user's hands-free and less likely to set the item down and forget it.

What does it do: The device, made of resin, has a spring-loaded carbiner-style clip which attaches to a tote handle or backpack strap. Once hooked on, squeeze the clasp which unlocks and separates from the body. The two parts are connected with a nylon cord, which is spring-loaded in the body. Secure the object with the cord and reconnect the clasp to the body of the BindBuddy and pull the tab to tighten around the object. The company says the device carries and secures most soft-goods up to 2.5 pounds. Visit BindBuddy.com For more information and a video of how it works. The BindBuddy sells for $19.99.

"Shop Class for Everyone"

What's to love: Wish that you'd taken shop in school or maybe your school didn't have a shop class? This book offers 83 projects to learn valuable life skills.

What does it do: Filled with step-by-step illustrated directions, with lists of tools and materials needed for each project. This book will teach readers how to hang a shelf, unblock a sink, build a bird house and many more projects. Good for anyone who wants to learn important do-it-yourself skills. Written by Sharon and David Bowers, it is published by Workman Publishing. The paperback sells for $14.95.