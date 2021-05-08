Trials in U.S. court to resume May 24

Federal jury and bench trials will resume in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Arkansas starting on May 24.

In an order issued Friday, Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. said "the pandemic continues, but the circumstances are improving," as more people have been vaccinated.

Marshall said the court hosted three successful jury trials in March and April without any positive covid-19 cases linked to the proceedings and that more could be convened.

At the federal courthouse in Little Rock, there will be one slot for a trial in the morning and one slot in the afternoon on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Trials in Helena-West Helena and Jonesboro will continue as scheduled, Marshall said.

Standard covid-19 mitigation measures, such as "masking and distancing," will still be required for trials, and the court will still hold video teleconferences, Marshall said.

"Remote proceedings will continue to be preferred, especially where the transport of persons in custody is involved," Marshall said.