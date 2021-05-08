UAPB to honor six top seniors

Students from St. Louis, Memphis, Chicago, Florida, Canada and Sweden will be honored as recipients of the Chancellor’s Medallion this morning when the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff conducts its 163rd graduation ceremony at Simmons Bank Field.

The Chancellor’s Medallion, the highest honor presented at graduation, is given to graduates with the highest grade-point average in their respective academic schools. Recipients include Briahna Sparks of St. Louis in the School of Arts and Sciences; Kaitlyn Hapke of Ontario, Canada, in the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences; Lorenzo Thompson of Chicago in the Division of University College; Rudy Alvarez Armas of Lehigh Acres, Fla., in the School of Education; Courtnei D. Toney of Memphis in the School of Arts and Sciences; and Niklas Frimodig of Stockholm, Sweden, in the School of Business and Management.

Bestselling author, sociology professor and columnist Michael Eric Dyson will deliver the keynote address.

BRIAHNA SPARKS

Sparks earned a 4.0 grade-point average and will receive her bachelor’s degree in industrial technology.

“I came to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff because of the plethora of authenticity I saw in both the Office of Recruitment and institutional department leaders,” Sparks said. “In fact, my favorite memory is when UAPB invited Dr. Derek Greenfield to encourage students to stay motivated and achieve success during challenging times. He talked about knowing your ‘why,’ challenging your grit, and building your truth in the most authentic way possible — which I will always remember.

“Dr. [Charles] Colen and Professor [O.C.] Duffy in the Industrial Technology Management and Applied Engineering department also taught us much about what would be required of us to be successful as well as what the world looks like outside of UAPB.

“The education I received here did not stop in the classroom, rather became applicable to a wide spectrum of life itself. I would recommend UAPB to others for the same reason I would recommend a mentor. If you’re looking for someone to tell you the unapologetic truth about yourself and life, but also be there as an encouraging force to support you along the way, you’ve found it.”

KAITLYN HAPKE

Hapke earned a 3.933 GPA and will receive her bachelor’s in regulatory science and environmental biology.

“Deciding to move to another country to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has been one of my greatest decisions,” Hapke said. I had the opportunity to represent my school as an athlete in three Division I sports, all while earning my bachelor of science degree in regulatory science, environmental biology. There is no way I could narrow down my four years at this college to one single favorite memory, as I am beyond grateful for all the amazing and lifelong friends I have made. They have been here with me through all the struggles, but more importantly, they were the reason behind so many of my smiles and laughs.

“After having such an extraordinary four years at UAPB, I have decided to stay at this renowned university to pursue my master’s degree in agricultural regulations. I would recommend UAPB in a heartbeat to not only new incoming students, but anyone looking for a true family atmosphere, as the staff, faculty, and coaches have all made UAPB a second home.”

LORENZO THOMPSON

Thompson earned a 3.693 grade-point average and will receive a bachelor’s degree in general studies.

“You never know until you try it out,” Thompson said. “When I first got to UAPB I was lost, shy and kind of nervous because I didn’t know many people. However, after becoming part of the LIONS Program, I’ve met some lifelong friends and was even able to pledge Sigma my freshman year. I would strongly recommend UAPB because we are a family and take pride in our pride!”

RUDY ALVAREZ ARMAS

Alvarez finished with a 3.976 GPA and will receive his bachelor’s in health and physical education/leisure recreation with a wellness operation.

“The education that UAPB provided has helped me to develop the skills needed for my future and career goals because it was not only focused on learning the fundamentals, but also on the practical application of the information learned within those classes,” Alvarez said. “I would recommend UAPB to others because of the unity and care felt across campus for all students.”

COURTNEI TONEY

Toney earned a 4.0 GPA and will be awarded her bachelor’s in biology.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for allowing me to reach this point,” Toney said. “I would also like to thank my family, friends, staff, administrators, mentors, and alumni for their love and support. I am forever grateful to this university for allowing me to finish what I started. I came to Dear Mother as a transfer student and was welcomed with open arms as a Golden Lion from the start.

“I came here on a mission to continue my education; now that mission is complete and I am leaving with so much more. This university is where I gained extended family, friends, and lifelong lessons that I will hold near and dear to me throughout my lifetime. My journey has not been the easiest, but graduating from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has made me realize that everything has been worth it. I am grateful for being a part of the pride and knowing that I will be a Golden Lion forever.”

NIKLAS FRIMODIG

Frimodig earned a 3.925 GPA and will receive his bachelor’s in business administration with a concentration in economics.