Vaccinations available at PB clinic

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. will offer free covid-19 vaccinations to anyone 16 years old and up starting Monday at the Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 Tennessee St.

Moderna vaccinations will be administered by the medical team from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It will be an ongoing program, according to a news release.

People should call (870) 543-2380 to make an appointment but walk-ins are welcome.

The system operates seven clinics in Jefferson and Pulaski counties. The mission of the agency is to provide high quality, accessible primary health care and social services to all patients, especially to vulnerable and special populations, such as the homeless and individuals living with HIV/AIDS, the release read.

Interviews set for youth work program

Interviews for the annual Summer Youth Employee Program will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The city will resume the program from June 7 to July 16. The purpose of the program is to provide work opportunities to area young people and support them in gaining work experience, according to a news release.

To participate, applicants must be between 16 and 21 years old, a resident of Jefferson County and a full time college or high school student. Applicants should complete the Worksite Form online at http://tinyurl.com/SYEPWorksite21.

Worksites are selected based on the city's commitment to offering a positive learning environment for workers, according to the release. To protect the safety of all workers, the program will adhere to public health guidelines as a precaution against covid-19.

Details: (870) 717-4920.

Senior-citizen sites offer to-go meals

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the senior citizens centers. Although the centers aren't open for activities, grab-and-go lunches are available, according to a news release.

Next week's menu includes the following:

Monday -- Chili and beans with corn chips, shredded cheese, coleslaw, emerald pears, and milk.

Tuesday -- Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, zesty squash, hot roll, berries, and milk.

Wednesday -- Sweet and sour chicken with rice, Chinese mixed vegetables, egg roll, Mandarin oranges, fortune cookie, and milk.

Thursday -- Ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower salad, apricots, brownie, and milk.

Friday -- Oven fried chicken, Au Gratin potatoes, spinach, pineapples, and milk (roll optional.)