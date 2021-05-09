6 students from area receive scholarships

Unified Christian Alliance Inc. awarded six scholarships May 2 during its 24th Baccalaureate Scholarship Program at Breath of Life Church, 1313 Pine St.

Honorees received $500 each and plan to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. The Pine Bluff High School students and the majors they plan to pursue are: Trenton S. Harris, business administration Morgan White, regulatory science Brooke D. White, nursing Aliah Carlock, agriculture (animal science/pre-veterinary medicine) Faith Jackson, biology Amiya Helloms, chemistry and criminal justice.

Unified Christian Alliance is a nonprofit organization established in 1997 with the purpose of reviving the baccalaureate program among local churches in the region in support of UAPB.

“As a community we understand that for many of our students, scholarships are the main source for covering their educational expenses,” the release read. “Therefore, giving UCA Scholarships now will not only help students immediately, but gives them financial and career advantages that will benefit them and our community in the near future.” The scholarship opportunities are available to all students attending Pine Bluff/Jefferson County area schools and meeting the alliance’s requirements.

During the award ceremony, Constance Castle from the UAPB Office of Recruitment spoke to the students about the university.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, efforts were made to implement safety practices, and attendance was limited.

Jennifer Lee, president and founder of Unified Christian Alliance, presented awards. Among alliance board members, Steven Mays Jr. was master of ceremony, Dexter Lee gave the program purpose and Douglas Allen congratulated and encouraged recipients.

Board members also include Brittnei Austin, Joyce Butler, Betty Lagrone, Deborah Mixon Thomas, Chrishauna Roberts, Carl Whimper and Tomekia White.

All donations are tax-deductible and are used entirely for the scholarship program. There are no deadlines for general community donations or memorial scholarship fund donations. Any amount is greatly appreciated, a spokesman said.

Details: Jennifer Lee at jenniferlee1321@sbcglobal or (870) 692-0257.