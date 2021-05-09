Arkansas Achievers

• Charles Vann, a graduate of Genoa Central High School, has been awarded the Honors scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana. The award is $2,400 per academic year.

• The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana has announced that Sarah Crane, a graduate of Arkansas High School, has been awarded the Chancellor's scholarship to attend the college. The award is $3,400 per academic year.

• Mollie Messick and Emma Rhodes have been awarded the Phyllis Kincannon Scholarship from North Pulaski Republican Women. The award is $1,000 for their freshman year in college. Messick will be attending Liberty University. Rhodes, a senior at North Little Rock High School, will attend the University of Central Arkansas.

• Dr. Mariya Khodakovskaya, professor of biology at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been named a fellow for the Arkansas Research Alliance. Each Arkansas Research Alliance fellow receives a $75,000 grant.

• Arkansas Press Women has announced that Alexandria Brown, a University of Arkansas at Little Rock student, has been awarded its 2021 scholarship. Brown is a journalism major from England, Ark. The award is $1,000.

• Little Rock native and Louisiana State University undergraduate Coastal Environmental Sciences senior Simone Sale has been named a member of the Tiger Twelve Senior Recognition Class of 2021. This honor is awarded to 12 students each spring by the LSU office of the dean of students for their positive contributions to LSU and the greater community. Sale graduated high school from Mount St. Mary Academy.

