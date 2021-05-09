Bankruptcy Watch

ALMA Charles A. Braden, 3800 Blossom Lane, April 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

Matthew and Tammy Fuchs, 1821A Ingalls Lane, April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

ATKINS Donna Lee and Lewis Mata Sanchez, 105 S.E. Fourth St., April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

AUSTIN Kanooklut T. Marshall (aka Kay Marshall), 33 Brewer St., April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

Kristopher L. Quattlebaum (aka Kris L. Quattlebaum), 30 Rolling Meadows Lane, May 4, 2021, Chapter 13.

BATESVILLE David Hutchens, 120 Caney Creek Road, April 29, 2021, Chapter 13.

Wendie Briggs, 1675 Arch St., May 4, 2021, Chapter 7.

BAUXITE Gaylon Lane and Brandi Ann Tarkington, 4903 Hickory Nut Lane, April 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

Lucus W. and Sonia K. Dickson, 7211 Bobby Woods Road, April 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

BELLA VISTA Gary B. and Justina Lee Miller Jr., (fka Justina Lee Koch), 1 Mawnan Circle, May 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

Glen Duane and Teresa Ann Hearne (fdba Du-Te Transportation, LLC), 51 Leicester Drive, April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

BENTON Joel Rucker Jr., 549 Clayton Oaks Drive, April 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

Michael J. Athey, 622 S. Market St., April 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

BENTONVILLE Kymberly Nichelle Milligan (fka Kymberly Setlock), 715 S.W. Sterling Place, April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

BLYTHEVILLE Jessica and Stephen Dewey Ward, 424 E. Cherry, April 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

Richard Brian and Angela Sue Murphy, 3788 N. County Road 519, April 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

BONO Seth Bradley Smith, P.O. Box 551, April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

BRYANT Kimberly Y. Turner, 807 Whirlwind St., April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

CABOT Erica Villalobos (fka Erica Consuelo), 527 Pickthorne Road, April 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

CENTERTON Jose Luis Garcia-Echeverria, 202 Callie Lane, April 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

CHARLESTON Brittani and Codey Wiedeman (fka Brittani Pevahouse), 714 Second St., May 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

CLINTON Nina Grace Perkey, 415 Perky Lane, May 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

Treavor Briggs, 184 Detention Drive, P.O. Box 451, May 4, 2021, Chapter 7.

CROSSETT Ashley Deshea Bond, 117 Barnes St., April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

Cecil Jerrick Sellers, 117 Barnes St., April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

EARLE Sharron K. Presley, 5602 Ark. 149 South, April 29, 2021, Chapter 13.

EL DORADO Rontonda Roshel Williams (aka Rontonda Roshel Bruins), 1140 N. Highland Ave., April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

EUDORA Bernice Levetta Williams, 250 Peebles St., April 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

FAYETTEVILLE Charles R. Gray, (aka Charlie Gray) 2387 E. Pearl Point. Apt. 4, April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

David Roe, 3164 W. Crockett Place, Apt. 9, April 29, 2021, Chapter 13.

Kimberly K. Snow, 5630 W. Fountain St., April 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

Michael Bowie, 2003 E. Magnolia Drive, May 4, 2021, Chapter 7.

Robert and Marilyn Lively, 2624 E. Country Way, April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

FORDYCE Eura Fay Rogers, 2121 County Road 101, April 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

FORT SMITH Derek A. Caldwell, 1908 N. 55th Place, April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

Pablo Lovo Miranda and Soukanh Lemus, 1612 S. R St., April 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

GILLHAM Terry and Debbie Whisenhunt, 451 Bellah Mine Road, April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

GREENBRIER Teresa Ann Gordon, 5A McEuen Drive, April 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

HARRISBURG Geronda Lynn Knight, 20253 Ark. 158, April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

Lance Davis, 509 W. Elm, April 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

HECTOR Kimberly A. Hawkins, P.O. Box 67, May 4, 2021, Chapter 7.

HOPE Sharon Denise Reed, 213 E. Greenwood St., May 4, 2021, Chapter 13.

HOT SPRINGS Anthony Michael Vaughn, 173 Danville Road, April 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

Darnell L. Harper, 148 Bayard St., May 4, 2021, Chapter 7.

Jason Christopher and Kasey Lynn Greene, 170 Bonita St., April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

John Thomas Lowery Jr., (dba Lowery Oil Co.), 514 Windamere Terrace, April 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

Marvin Floyd and Meryl Ann Black, 104 Amy Drive, May 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

Russell W. and Ajah A. Rowlett, 124 Bafanridge Ridge St., April 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

Sandra Diane Smith, 324 Burchwood Bay Road, Apt. 11, April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

JACKSONVILLE Carla Ward and James A. Ward III., (aka Carla Lancastera, Carla Caldwell), P.O. Box 182, May 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

Katherine Kallman, 2 Georgeann Circle, April 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

JONESBORO Ronald Wesley and Debra Elaine Byrd, 312 Savanah Drive, April 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

Sean Edward McCague, 69 County Road 7710, April 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

JUDSONIA Justin Webb, 5032 Ark. 157, May 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

KNOXVILLE Kyle Reynolds, 640 County Road 2606, April 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

LEXA Judy Haynes, 3597 County Road 251, April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

LITTLE ROCK Amy C. Daniels, 9920 Wilderness Road, May 4, 2021, Chapter 7.

Angella E. McCoy (aka Angella Shells), 23 Granite Mountain Circle, April 28, 2021, Chapter 13.

Brenda D. and Brenda D. Gallien (aka Brenda D. Phillips), 1416 Twin Lakes Drive, April 29, 2021, Chapter 13.

Charles and Johnnie Bost, 14 Halifax, May 4, 2021, Chapter 13.

Ebonee M. Colen-Hanson (fka Ebonee M. Bonner; aka Ebonee M. Hanson), 24800 Chenal Pkwy., Apt. 511, April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

John T. and Kala S. Cherry, 312 Burnside Drive, April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

Karen N. Ferguson, 420 Napa Valley Drive, Apt. No. 4108, May 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

Kelley and Chad Glenn, 32 Chimney Sweep Lane, May 4, 2021, Chapter 13.

Marcus T. Thomas, 2226 Dorchester, April 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

Patricia Lewis, 515 Brookside Drive, Apt. 10, May 4, 2021, Chapter 13.

Ricky H. Monts, 5 Applegate Court, May 4, 2021, Chapter 13.

Sheila Kay Glasscock, 1603 Stagecoach Village, April 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

Whitney Thomas, 3820 West St., April 28, 2021, Chapter 13.

MABELVALE Randall D. and Debra L. Rickard, 10789 E. Kildeer Road, April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

MAGNOLIA Jacqulyn Y'vonne Willis (aka Jacquelyn Willis), 618 W. Ross, April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

MALVERN Douglas Arnold and Penny Lynn Nelson, 923 Spring House Road, April 29, 2021, Chapter 13.

MANILA Rhonda Lynn Moore, 702 Alma, April 29, 2021, Chapter 13.

MAUMELLE Jameson L. and Mollykathryn J. Puckett, 12037 Paul Eells Drive No. 202, April 28, 2021, Chapter 13.

MCGEHEE Vanessa Rena Burton, 314 Ashley St., May 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

MINERAL SPRINGS Braden Williams, 1671 Schaal Road, April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

MONETTE Jessica Lee Avery, 106 E. Texi Ave., May 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

MONTICELLO Qualondia Deniesha Woodard, 1067 S. Gabbert St., April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

NASHVILLE Rufus A. Coulter, 206 North St., May 4, 2021, Chapter 13.

NEWPORT Wendale Shane and Rhiannon Denise Comer, 318 Forrest Drive, April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Dolly Smith, 1116 Parkway Drive, April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

Jason B. Ginn, 4610 Frank St., April 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

Michael R. Garcia, 5811 Green Valley Ave., April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

Robert Via II., 7920 Via Road, May 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

Taiwo Pippins, 1801 Buffalo Court, April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

ODEN Dusty Trail Dollar, P.O. Box 240, April 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

OLA Johnny Leon and Morgan Nicole Yarbrough Jr., 10325 Salem Road, April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

OSCEOLA Kevin DeWayne and Jeana Allen Morris, 114 Roselawn Drive, April 28, 2021, Chapter 13.

OZARK Anthony Blake Wilson, 12023 Wishing Well Lane, April 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

PARAGOULD Linda Suzann Bell, 506 Sunrise Circle, April 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

PARIS Brandy R. Thomas (fka Brandy R. Patterson, Brandi R. Patterson, Brandy Underwood), 1116 E. Academy, April 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

Janet L. Mannon, 300 Kalamazoo Road, April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

PINE BLUFF Hubert Lee Carroll, 1027 Kingswood Estate, May 1, 2021, Chapter 13.

Lonnie Gerald and Kendall Reich Hayden Jr., 8315 Wildcat Drive, May 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

POCAHONTAS Justin Scott and Karla Jasmin Beltran Manning, 1318 Spring View Road, April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

PRAIRIE GROVE Kevin Matthew and Sharita Grace Jackson, 10840 Hank Sargent Road, April 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

Mitchell Darren and Patricia Diane Pinion, 1620 Gallant Fox Lane, April 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

RECTOR Nancy Beth Copeland, 1002 W. Second St., April 28, 2021, Chapter 13.

REDFIELD Patricia Baker, 201 Handly Road, April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

ROGERS Ashley Marie Tipton, 701 N. 24th St., Apt. A-11, April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

Jose Pedro Padilla-Gonzalez, 315 Marieta Court, April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

Kevin Forrest and Kimberlie Dian Whaley (fdba GPP Cycling, LLC; dba Whaley Properties, LLC, Playtri Rogers), 6514 W. Pleasant Way, April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

ROSE BUD Charles R. and Cynthia D. Copeland, 839 Sidon Road, May 4, 2021, Chapter 7.

RUSSELLVILLE Augusta Johnson, 109 W. 14th St., April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

SALEM Joseph Throckmorton Hammond III., 508 W. Locust St., May 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

SHERIDAN Haynes Electric, Inc., 8436 County Road 75, May 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

Phillip Lee Haynes (fdba Haynes Eletric, Inc.), 8436 County Road 75, May 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

SILOAM SPRINGS Maria Elena Vega, P.O. Box 733, April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

SPRINGDALE Alford Dean Barr, 4108 Mohawk Circle, May 4, 2021, Chapter 13.

Jeana LeAnne Davis (fka Jeana Wells), 1408 Lawrence Ave., April 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

Robert Gerrett Antley, 1559 Ross Ave., April 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

SUBIACO Michael Pituley (fdba Pituley Trucking, LLC), 4225 East Ark. 288, April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

TIMBO Donald W. Branscum (dba B. & B. Farms), 758 Ark. 74, April 29, 2021, Chapter 12.

VAN BUREN Brittany A. Hurst, 1518 Northridge Drive E, Unit B (fka Brittany A. Kirk, Brittany A. Glendenning), April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

Roger Allen and Rebecca Lynn Brammer, 1203 Lisa Lane, April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

WEST MEMPHIS Sandra K. Furlow, 3210 E. Polk, April 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

Timothy E. Smith II., 326 S. Center, April 28, 2021, Chapter 13.

Tony Nathaniel Skelton, P.O. Box 5641, April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

WHITE HALL Denise Hendricks, 1331 Hillside Drive, May 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Eric Anthony Trisilla, 7277 Charlotte Pike Unit 344, April 30, 2021, Chapter 7.