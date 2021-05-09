Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

April 28

Quenia Rodriguez and Hector Delgado, Alexander, son.

May 3

Chad and Melissa Dennis, North Little Rock, daughter.

Fletcher and Katena Berkley, Sherwood, son.

Leah McLain and Paul Sammons, North Little Rock, son.

May 4

Cheyenne Stephens and Clifford Pearson, Beebe, daughter.

May 5

Donald and Elizabeth Batson, Jefferson, son.

Juan and Mary Santos, Mabelvale, daughter.

Bradley and Christian Holbrook, Greenbrier, daughter.

Brock and Pam Wrinkles, Sherwood, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

April 13

Elizabeth Tucker, Cammack Village, son.

April 24

Lorena Ortiz, Little Rock, daughter.

April 26

Jenifer Jones, Little Rock, son.

April 27

Charles and Edna Bedell, Benton, son.

April 28

Johnathan and Rebecca Powell, Pine Bluff, son.

April 29

Timothy and Emma Jeffery, Batesville, daughter.

Paytre McCrimmons and Quinton Pugh, Little Rock, daughter.

April 30

Josh and Destiny Carpernter, Mabelvale, son.

De'Shanti Lewis, North Little Rock, son.

Ericka Massey and Brandon Loeffelholz, Pocahontas, son.

Jessequine Morgan, Salem, daughter.