Bogey-free 66 pulls Mitchell ahead of McIlroy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Golf hasn’t had this much energy since before the coronavirus pandemic. Maybe it’s just a coincidence that Rory McIlroy is right back in the thick of it at the Wells Fargo Championship.

He is playing in the final group for the first time since Riviera, a month before golf shut down and fans were mostly kept away the rest of 2020.

“It was buzzy, that atmosphere,” McIlroy said after a 3-under 68 left him two shots behind Keith Mitchell. “Just so cool to play in an atmosphere like that again. I’ve missed it. I didn’t think I would miss it as much as I did, but I really have. So to be in contention, to have the fans back, I really enjoyed it out there today.” The tournament was allowed 30% capacity, whatever that is on a sprawling golf course. Only a small majority of them are wearing masks, making it sound even louder.

Mitchell straightened out his putter and delivered big tee shots Saturday. He also avoided the mistakes that slowed McIlroy and second-round leader Gary Woodland, and closed out a bogey-free 66 for a two-shot lead over both of them.

He will be going for his second PGA Tour victory, the first one coming at PGA National in the Honda Classic two years ago.

“Some golf courses on the PGA Tour you can hit bad shots, get away with it and still try to make birdie,” Mitchell said. “You can’t do that here. I think that’s a true test of golf. I don’t think golf would be fun if every course was like this. I just feel more comfortable around a tougher course.” The putter issue is not a figure of speech.

After closing with an 82 in the Valspar Championship last week, Mitchell discovered his putter was out of alignment. He had it bent back to the right specifications.

“I just feel like everything’s really working,” said Mitchell, who was at 9-under 204. “My driver feels great, and around this place you’ve really got to drive it well. Really just trying to keep the ball in front of me right now.” McIlroy will be right there along for the ride.

A two-time winner at Quail Hollow, McIlroy raced out to the lead, steadied himself after a double bogey on the 12th hole when his drive hit a cart path, and played mistake-free the rest of the way. Winless the last 18 months, McIlroy will be in the final group for the first time since Riviera more than a year ago.

He was in the penultimate group at Bay Hill last year, the final event before the pandemic.

“I’m excited to be in the position I’m in. I wasn’t really expecting to be in this position coming into this week. I felt like I was still working on my game,” he said. “So I just have to go out and try to play well again and see where that leaves me.” Woodland had troubles of his own, particularly a drive right of the water hazard on the par-5 seventh that turned birdie into bogey, and a lapse of poor putting down the stretch on the back nine. He still managed a 70 with a chance to win for the first time since his U.S. Open title at Pebble Beach in 2019.

With more swirling wind and some pin positions on ridges, Saturday was a day for a little separation. It began with 23 players separated by four shots. Now there are six.

Luke List (68) was three shots behind, while Scott Stallings (70) and Satoshi Kodaira (68) were at 5-under 208.

Missing from the action is Phil Mickelson, whose 64 in the opening round now feels like more than two days ago. He took double bogey from the trees on No. 9 and came up short in the water on the 136-yard 17th hole for another double bogey and a 76. He is 9 over the last two rounds and tied for 55th.

Still playing is Bryson DeChambeau, but not after an 1,800-mile round trip home to Dallas and back when he thought he missed the cut. He made it back to Quail Hollow with an hour to spare and shot 68, leaving him eight shots behind.

Purse: $8.1 million Par 71, 7,521 yards Third of four rounds

Keith Mitchell.............................. 67-71-66—204 Rory McIlroy............................... 72-66-68—206 Gary Woodland........................... 67-69-70—206 Luke List..................................... 67-72-68—207 Satoshi Kodaira........................... 68-72-68—208 Scott Stallings............................. 69-69-70—208

