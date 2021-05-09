Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

CBM Construction, 1811 Rahling Road U-100, Little Rock, $750,000.

Michael Orndorff Construction, 420 E. 21st St., Little Rock, $622,000.

H2 Construction Services, LLC, 500 S. University Ave. U-615, Little Rock, $500,000.

Michael Orndorff Construction, 406 E. 21st St., Little Rock, $275,000.

Michael Orndorff Construction, 408 E. 21st St., Little Rock, $160,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Randy Wright Builders, LLC, 29 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $700,000.

Liberty Construction, LLC, 37 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $670,000.

Dillon Homes & Real Estate, Inc., 42 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $615,000.

HBH Builders Inc., 2401 N. University Ave., Little Rock, $500,000.

Michael Orndorff Construction, 418 E. 21st St., Little Rock, $402,000.

M. J. Innovative Builders, 116 Wellington Plantation Lane, Little Rock, $400,000.

Ken Hayes Realty, LLC, 1517 Gaines St., Little Rock, $318,000.

Michael Orndorff Construction, 2314 Rock St., Little Rock, $300,000.

Michael Orndorff Construction, 410 E. 21st St., Little Rock, $280,000.

Michael Orndorff Construction, 2308, 2310 Rock St., Little Rock, $250,000.

Ramo Developments, 171 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, $240,000.

Ken Hayes Realty, LLC, 1515 Gaines St., Little Rock, $239,000.

Metro Builders and Restoration, Inc., 11101 Bainbridge Drive, Little Rock, $238,000.

James R. Mason, 4823 C St. U-A, Little Rock, $200,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC, 117 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $165,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 54 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $161,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 6 Diamanitina Way, Little Rock, $149,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 34 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $149,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 42 Big Bend, Little Rock, $142,000.

Lesly Guevara, 11001 Chicot Road, Little Rock, $140,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 10 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, $134,000.

Evco Construction, LLC, 25 Colony Road, Little Rock, $75,000.