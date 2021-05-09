The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 22 Talmont Place, residential, Brian Williams, midnight March 31, property valued at $1,700.

72204

• 4705 Elmwood Drive, residential, Sarena Casella, 6 a.m. May 1, property value unknown.

72205

• 2913 Kavanaugh Blvd., commercial, River City Coffee, 6:53 a.m. April 30, property value unknown.

• 2223 W. Markham St., commercial, Tanya Holldfied, 3:53 a.m. May 5, property valued at $2,700.

72206

• 12924 Quail Creek Road, residential, Lisa Watson, 7:48 a.m. April 30, property value unknown.

72209

• 8219 Interstate 30, commercial, Brijen Patel, 1:18 a.m. April 30, property value unknown.

• 5503 Rinke Road, residential, Margaret Morrison, 10:21 p.m. May 6, property valued at $300.

72227

• 9600 Satterfield Drive, 9-71, residential, Lawrence Parker Jr., 4 p.m. May 4, property valued at $631.

North Little Rock

72114

• 2300 E. Second St., residential, Joseph Hampton, 2:52 a.m. April 23, property valued at $300.

• 112 S. Spruce, residential, Charles Layton Jr., 8:50 p.m. April 23, property valued at $254.

• 615 W. 22nd St., residential, Archie Gyce, 7 a.m. April 23, property valued at $1,775.

• 308 W. Seventh St., residential, Lewis France, 12:10 a.m. April 25, property valued at $10.

• 16200 N. Schaer, residential, Reginald Dandridge, 6:25 p.m. April 25, property valued at $700.

• 1322 W. 21st St., residential, Vanessa Covo, 1:30 a.m. April 26, property valued at $5,212.

• 1611 N. Sycamore, residential, Klarence Brown, 1 p.m. April 26, property valued at $7,582.

• 1911 N. Moss, commercial, Summit Church, 8:29 p.m. April 26, property valued at $3,265.

• 201 College Park Circle, residential, Alan Smith III, 11 p.m. April 29, property valued at $621.

72117

• 4916 Atkins, residential, Linda Wheeler, 12:01 p.m. April 25, property valued at $220.

72118

• 58 Oakview, residential, Henry Burman, 2:37 a.m. April 24, property valued at $1,694.

• 901 W. 50th St., residential, Craig Hicks, 7:30 a.m. April 25, property valued at $467.

• 606 Water, residential, Carl Robinson, 7 p.m. April 26, property valued at $259.