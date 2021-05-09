Carin Schoppmeyer: APT 'leaks' star-studded 36th season

Arkansas Public Theatre rolled out its Season 36 at the annual SeasonLeaks! on April 30 at The Victory Theater in Rogers.

For many guests, it was one of their first ventures out since pandemic-induced lockdown, and there was little need to say, "Places everyone!" as patrons were already seated and eagerly waiting to learn of the season's shows long before curtain time.

Kris Isham, board chairman of the nonprofit organization, told those gathered that after the "heartbreaking, abrupt stop" to the previous season, "it is only because of the continued support of donors and sponsors that we are still here today."

According to a news release before the announcement, "Arkansas Public Theatre's (APT) Season 36 features once again a mix of new, straight-from-Broadway productions, Tony Award-winning shows and long-standing classics and events for the whole Northwest Arkansas community that were chosen with APT's growing and diverse audience in mind."

Arkansas Public Theatre's Season 36:

• "Avenue Q" -- Sept. 10-12, 16-19 and 23-26, with auditions July 26;

• "A Fox on the Fairway" -- Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 4-7, with auditions Sept. 13;

• "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" -- Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 16-19, with auditions: Nov. 1;

• "Something Rotten" -- Feb. 11-13, 17-20 and 24-27, 2022, with auditions Dec. 13;

• "Meteor Shower" -- March 25-27, March 31-April 3, 2022, with auditions Feb. 14, 2022;

• "The Revolutionists" -- May 6-7 and May 12-15, 2022, with auditions, March 28, 2022;

• "Art" -- June 17-18 and June 23-26, 2022, with auditions May 9, 2022; and

• "Disaster!" -- July 29-31, Aug. 4-7 and Aug. 11-14, 2022, with auditions June 20, 2022.

Ed McClure, artistic director, shared with patrons that evening that the troupe would not be staging "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" to close out the current season in July and August as previously planned. In light of pandemic precautions, "we decided it was not prudent to do a large cast musical." However, he said, a cast of some 20 actors will earn their repertory stripes this summer performing two classics, "Our Town" and "Inherit the Wind," with performances on alternating nights.

Founded in 1986 as Rogers Little Theatre, APT is the only all-volunteer community theatre in Northwest Arkansas and is honored to have the continued support of area businesses, organizations, donors, volunteers and audiences.

For season ticket information, call the APT box office at (479) 631-8988 or visit arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Those gathering for the season announcement included Kathy and Ed McClure, Kris Isham, Julie and Ron Hayes, Robert Mayfield, Anita and Rusty Turner, Diana and Kent Eikenberry, Danna and Bobby James, Jenella and Reid Shelton, Alix and Steve Barrett, Joe March, Sarah Oakley, Ilia Rivera, Lisa Turpin, Karen Maxwell, Marilyn Munger, Yvonne Scorse, Jennifer Flanary, Joe March, Greg Morton and Tanner Pittman and Joseph Farmer.

Arkansas Public Theatre announced its 36th season at SeasonLeaks! on April 30 at the Victory Theatre in Rogers. (Courtesy photo)

Robert Mayfield and Kathy McClure visit before Arkansas Public Theatre’s SeasonLeaks! on April 30. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Ed McClure, APT artistic director (left), and Kris Isham, board chairman, welcome guests to SeasonLeaks! 36. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Jenella and Reid Shelton and Emmy (from left) and Steve and Alix Barrett attend APT’s SeasonLeaks! (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Deanna and Bobby James attend SeasonLeaks! 36. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Tanner Pittman (left) and Joseph Farmer enjoy SeasonLeaks! on April 30. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Joe March (from left), Greg Morton and Jennifer Flanary gather at Arkansas Public Theatre at The Victory. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Karen Maxwell (from left), Marilyn Munger and Lisa Turpin welcome patrons to Arkansas Public Theatre’s SeasonLeaks! 36. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)