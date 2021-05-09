Castillo overcomes Covid-19 to lead surging West girls

Bentonville West begins postseason play with plenty of momentum after ending the regular season with five consecutive shutouts.

But the outlook wasn't always so rosy for the Lady Wolverines (9-6-2), who'll face Fort Smith Northside in the Class 6A state tournament that begins Thursday at Springdale Har-Ber. Not by a long shot.

Bentonville West was hit hard by Covid-19, beginning in January, 2020 when head coach Alex Castillo tested positive for the disease that has killed at least 580,000 people in the United States.

"I woke up on January 16 with a headache, body ache, and flu-like symptoms and I told my wife I'm going to get tested just to be safe," Castillo said. "I got progressively worse with a fever every day and I lost my sense of taste and smell."

Castillo, 43, went back to the doctor twice on Jan. 20 and Jan. 23 before he was placed in the hospital for 10 days at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. That's where the seriousness of Covid-19 hit Castillo and his family that includes a 6-year-old boy and twin girls, who are 13.

"The second day I was in there I asked the doctor 'hey, just how sick am I? What are the chances I'm going to walk out of here?'", Castillo said. "He said to me 'you've got a 40 percent chance of making it.' I was kind of taken aback by that. When he walked out of the room I pleaded with God to help me out of here so I can go see my family."

The initial plan was to put Castillo on a ventilator but he showed signs of recovery after six days and was moved from the Intensive Care Unit. Castillo, who teaches English at West in addition to coaching the girls' soccer team, was discharged from the hospital after another week but he still missed eight weeks of school before he was allowed to return. His illness and absence shook up the girls soccer program including Kevin Ganus, an English teacher and assistant coach for the Lady Wolverines, as they made plans for the 2021 season.

"At that time, pretty much half of our team had Covid or was quarantined after close contact (tracing) and we were shut down," Ganus said. "I was in Jonesboro and going on a run when a colleague texted me saying that coach Castillo was in the hospital. I immediately texted coach and let him know 'hey, we're thinking of you, we're praying for you.'"

The situation at the top filtered down to the players, especially with senior tri-captains Tara Garringer, Ella Presley, and Katelyn Glenn, who pledged to hold the team together.

"We knew we had to step up and help coach the team," Garringer said.

The West players went several weeks without seeing their head coach and Castillo carried an oxygen tank with him when he returned to the sidelines for the season-opener against Owasso, Okla., on March 4. West lost the game, but that mattered little to a team that had been through so much.

"Even when I came back there were still kids who were out," Castillo said. "We didn't get to train as a full team until the week of our first game. It's been a process but, right now, we're peaking and playing to our potential, which is the way I knew we could play all along."

Bentonville West's late surge includes a 1-0 victory over Bentonville, the school's first in girls soccer. That win adds greatly to the confidence of the Lady Wolverines, who'll take the field at 10 a.m. Thursday against Northside at Wildcat Stadium.

"We're connecting mentally and physically really well as a team," Glenn said. "Beating Bentonville helped a lot with our confidence because we had never beaten them before. We're excited about the way we're playing."

Bentonville West girls soccer coach is back on the sidelines and healthy again after being hospitalized last year with Covid-19. West will begin Class 6A state tournament play on Thursday against Fort Smith Northside at Springdale Har-Ber. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Beach).