Closures to affect I-430 traffic in LR

Work on a section of Cantrell Road in west Little Rock will require alternating lane closings on Interstate 430 for four nights starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The contractor will reduce traffic to a single lane on both northbound and southbound I-430 from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday and during the same hours through Friday, weather permitting.

The exact lanes closed will change as the work progresses, and only one direction will be affected at a time, the department said.

The closures will allow the contractor to remove safety platforms and overhangs from the newly constructed Cantrell Road overpass. Signs, traffic barrels and concrete barriers will control traffic.