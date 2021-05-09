Club news: VFW, Rotary, Women Voters meet

Democrats

The Democratic Party of Benton County will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 10 via Zoom. Email the club for a link to the meeting.

Information: benton@arkdems.org or bentonsecretary@arkdems.org.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. May 10 via Zoom.

The program will be "Panel of Experts: Q&A" with Pete Opland and Woody Ogden, with an opportunity to submit your computer-related questions to the panel. If you know your question in advance, you may email your question to Q.and.A@bvcomputerclub.org in case research is required for the best answer.

Visitors and guests are welcome. The Zoom meeting connection information will be emailed in advance of the meeting and will also be available on the website.

Annual BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. You may join or renew membership by mail, in person, or online on the website. The benefits of club membership include remote and in-person help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics.

Scheduled classes, the most current issue of the Bits & Bytes newsletter, minutes of the previous month's meeting, membership forms, any scheduled in-person Help Clinics, detailed directions to our meeting rooms, and any updates to scheduled classes can be found on the website.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon May 13 via Zoom. The program will be given by Eric Pianalto, president of Mercy NWA. Email the club for a link to the meeting.

Information: email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

VFW

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2952 of Springdale/Fayetteville will meet at 7 p.m. May 13 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2898 S. 48th St. in Springdale. There will be a meal at 6 p.m. The club will be swearing in new officers and see a presentation on the new building.

Information: Email george.randy.rg@gmail.com.

Women Voters

The League of Women Voters of Washington County will hold their annual meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 19 via Zoom. Kymara Seals, policy director at the Arkansas Public Policy Panel and Citizens First Congress, will discuss the Arkansas legislative session that recessed recently.

During the business meeting, league members will be asked to approve board members, slate of officers, budget and the proposed program for the coming year.

Information: lwvarwc.org.