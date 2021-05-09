Commission examines beer garden proposal

BELLA VISTA -- The Planning Commission examined a proposed beer garden in Blowing Springs Park during its April 29 work session.

The proposal for a beer garden in the 8.18-acre park is recommended for approval with conditions, including minimum Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking and fire marshal requirements, according to a staff report.

Associate planner Taylor Robertson said that the city has received no public comment on this issue.

The facility will serve existing individuals who are already using the space for recreation, she said.

"The beer garden will be recreational in nature," she said.

Vice-chairman Doug Farner said he was concerned about loud music and other noise from the facility.

Tommy Lee, director of business development for the Property Owners Association, said he doesn't expect to have loud music on speakers, though there might be small musical acts -- typically one to three individuals -- playing a few times per year.

"We do plan on occasion, not on a regular basis, to have music out there," he said. "We don't plan on having late-night events because we don't plan on staying open."

Commissioner JB Portillo said she believes this will be a good chance for the trails to bring revenue into the city.

"It's needed, it's new, it's refreshing," she said.

The commission also examined a conditional use permit for a fireworks stand on McNelly Road, a waiver request for a secondary driveway on May Lane and two lot splits on Miller Church Road.

The commission is expected to vote on these issues during its Monday meeting.

