Deluge of rain soaks Decatur

DECATUR -- The constant sound of thunder was heard all through the area as several lines of severe thunderstorms slammed Northwest Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma on April 28. Many area residents were shaken out of their slumber by the almost constant lightning and thunder barrage throughout the early morning hours.

However, as the day progressed, the situation went downhill as a constant deluge of heavy rain continued, causing area streams, creeks and lakes to flow over their banks. At around 10 a.m. the Illinois River was over its banks near the bridges on U.S. 412 just west of Siloam Springs, causing the flood plain to fill rapidly.

As the morning progressed, several swift water rescue units were called out in Washington and Benton Counties to aid stranded motorists who failed to heed warnings and drove onto flooded roads.

Then, about mid-afternoon, the rain tapered off a bit with just light rain from time to time. This would not last long, as thunderstorms began to build to severe limits in southwest Oklahoma, around McAllister, moving northeast, and by 9 p.m. the second round of heavy rain with lightning moved into the area, causing additional flooding in Benton County.

The national weather service estimated that between 2 to 5 inches of rain fell between about 6 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday. But the worst was far from over for Northwest Arkansas.

At around 10:45 p.m. the National Weather Service issued yet another Flash Food Warning for Washington Counties and several counties to the south and east of Washington County.

While Benton County was spared the additional one to three inches Washington, Adair, Madison and Carroll Counties picked up most of the early morning on Thursday, it was not out of the woods just yet. Areas around Gentry, Decatur and Siloam Springs picked up an additional two inches, causing more flooding.

By Thursday morning, most of the heavy rain moved into southern Arkansas, leaving the area with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. When the sun went down, area residents were treated with an array of pinks, oranges, and purple colors, marking the end of the two-day event.

