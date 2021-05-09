Encyclopedia for

state in 15th year

The Central Arkansas Library System recognized the 15th birthday of the system's Encyclopedia of Arkansas, an online resource with information on the state's history and culture that launched May 2, 2006.

"It's amazing to look back to 2006 and see the growth and progress we've made over the years," Guy Lancaster, the encyclopedia's editor, said in a statement included in a news release issued Tuesday. "We are continually adding new entries, photographs, maps, and more to maintain the quality, accuracy and relevance of the content."

To mark the anniversary, the library system hosted a virtual discussion Wednesday with encyclopedia contributor William H. Pruden III, an instructor of history and social studies at the Ravenscroft School in North Carolina.

Entries on the site have swelled from approximately 700 at the time the portal debuted to more than 6,000 today written by more than 1,600 authors, according to the library's news release. The encyclopedia receives more than 1 million visitors each year, according to the library system.