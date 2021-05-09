Border visit marks Ukraine WWII tribute

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's president marked the anniversary of World War II's end in Europe by visiting a village along the Russian border, where tensions had escalated during a recent Russian military buildup.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the village of Milovoe in eastern Ukraine with ambassadors from the European Union and the Group of Seven wealthy nations.

Milovoe is in the Luhansk region, much of which has been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since 2014 along with a large part of the adjacent Donetsk region.

"Ukrainians fought together with dozens of peoples against Nazism ... and definitely not for war to take the lives of our people 76 years later" in clashes with Russia, Zelenskyy said.

Saturday was Victory in Europe Day, which commemorates the anniversary of the Allies formally accepting Germany's surrender.

At a war memorial in Ukraine's rebel-held territory, demonstrators unfurled a 1,000-foot, brown-and-orange banner -- the colors of the ribbon on the medal given to Soviet soldiers who served in World War II.

Extremists blamed in Maldives attack

MALE, Maldives -- A top official in the Maldives said Saturday that Islamic extremists were responsible for an explosion that critically wounded former President Mohamed Nasheed last week, as police said they arrested two of four suspects.

Hospital officials said Saturday that Nasheed, 53, was conscious and no longer needed breathing support, but remains in an intensive-care unit after surgeries on his head, chest, abdomen and limbs. They told reporters that shrapnel from the blast damaged his intestines and liver, and that a piece of shrapnel broke his rib and had been a fraction of an inch from his heart.

Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem said that investigators still don't know which extremist group was behind Thursday's attack, which also wounded two bodyguards and two apparent bystanders, including a British citizen. Police announced Saturday that two men had been arrested, and released a photo of a person they said is the main fugitive suspect, seeking public assistance in identifying him. No group has claimed responsibility.

Nasheed, the Parliament speaker, has been an outspoken critic of religious extremism in the predominantly Sunni Muslim nation, where preaching and practicing other faiths are banned by law. He also has been criticized by religious hard-liners for his closeness to the West and liberal policies.

Officers from the Australian federal police arrived Saturday in the Maldives to assist with the investigation; a British investigator is expected to arrive in the Indian Ocean archipelago today.

Pakistani denied exit for medical care

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's ailing opposition leader, who has been charged with corruption, was turned back at the international airport in Lahore on Saturday and prevented from leaving the country, his party spokesperson said.

Shahbaz Sharif, head of the opposition bloc in the lower house of parliament and the Pakistan Muslim League party, was not allowed to board a Qatar Airways flight to London, said Maryam Aurangzeb, the party spokeswoman.

She said immigration officials said Sharif's name was still "on the blacklist," so he could not leave.

On Friday, the Lahore High Court ruled that Sharif could leave Pakistan and stay abroad for treatment till early July. The court had acted on a petition from Sharif, who pleaded that as a cancer survivor he now needed treatment outside the country.

The court order drew criticism from Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, which said it would explore legal options to stop Sharif from leaving. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government had not received any application from Sharif or his party asking that he be taken off the blacklist.

Disgruntled militiamen seize Libya hotel

CAIRO -- Armed militiamen briefly took over a hotel in the Libyan capital that serves as headquarters for the interim government, officials said Saturday.

Friday's incident occurred after the three-member presidential council last week appointed a new chief of the intelligence agency. The militias, which control Tripoli, apparently were unhappy with the choice of Hussein Khalifa as the new spy chief.

Presidential council spokeswoman Najwa Wheba said no one was hurt in the takeover of Hotel Corinthia, in the heart of Tripoli. The hotel was mostly empty Friday, the Muslim weekend.

After a while, the militias left the hotel, said an official at the Interior Ministry who spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations. Khalifa and the militia leaders were not available for comment.

The takeover underscored the tough road ahead for the interim government, which is to lead Libya through general elections at the end of the year. The government has struggled to unite the conflict-stricken nation ahead of the vote.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports