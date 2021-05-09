Freedom Festival planned in Gentry

GENTRY -- The annual Freedom Festival in Gentry will be held from noon until the fireworks at dusk July 3 this year.

Last year's festival was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The change from a celebration on the fourth to the third is because July 4 falls on a Sunday this year and the City Council, many years ago, determined that the celebration would take place on Saturday in years when July 4 falls on a Sunday.

Three bands have already been booked for this year's festival: The Big Smith band from Springfield, Mo.; The Creek Rocks, also from Springfield; and The Swade Diablos of Northwest Arkansas.

The Creek Rocks features Cindy Woolf, who was raised in Batesville, along the southern foothills of the Ozarks Mountain region, and Mark Bilyeu, who hails from Springfield, located atop the Ozarks Plateau. They began their musical collaboration in 2003 with Bilyeu at the helm for Woolf's debut CD, "Simple and Few." They married each other in 2013, shortly after the release of Woolf's third solo CD, "May."

According to the Last.fm website, Big Smith is a band from Springfield, composed of five cousins, Mark and Jody Bilyeu, Bill and Rik Thomas and Jay Williamson. The newest member, fiddle player Molly Healey, brings the total to six creative individuals bound together by blood and harmony.

And, many may remember the Swade Diablos from their appearance at the festival in 2019.

For more information on this year's Freedom Festival in Gentry, contact the Gentry Chamber of Commerce at (479) 736-2358 or email info@gentrychamber.com.

Randy Moll may be reached by email at rmoll@nwadg.com.