Happy birthday (May 9): You've been starry eyed and eager for certain experiences, and this year brings the chance to set sail, like an explorer bound for new emotional landscapes. You'll give in a way that follows tradition and in ways that you wish others had given to you. Your generosity will lift and move people.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It may seem far-fetched, but the truth is there are people in the world who are happy just knowing you are happy. In this light, prioritizing your own happiness serves many.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): For the keen observer, observation can be just as empowering as action. With your eyes wide open and bionic ears that pick up on subtlety and subtext, you'll learn many useful things.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Never doubt your ability to influence the outcome. Today, it is stronger than ever. You won't have to say the right thing or make the right move. All you'll have to do is show up.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): So much that the world asks you to do will be neither productive nor necessary. What if you just did the bare minimum? There's nothing to gain from filling all of your time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Hospitality is sacred to you, and you tend to your role as a host and as a guest with forethought, creativity and restraint. Social arrangements will go well, adding an extra sheen to an already-shiny reputation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): While the need for attention is a commonality among humans, the amount that satisfies varies widely among individuals. You'd like as little as possible now, as there's freedom in making moves without an audience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Feelings, like weather, move over the scene — some lasting longer than others. Though eventually, everything passes through, over, on ... This is bittersweet in the case of passionate intensity but a deep relief in the case of grief.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): While some cannot seem to recognize the magnificence of a thing until it's gone, you add foresight to the matter, imagining the thing gone in order to better appreciate the impact of its presence while you have it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It took awhile for you to make a decision, and now that you've made it, you have no intention of changing your mind. Your commitment is admirable. Note that it is possible to stay at once committed and open.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You have a vision, and you can make it come to life. Do not doubt your taste or your ability to create things that are beautiful for all who experience them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You've an amused indifference to nonsense that others seem to think is crucial to the rotation of the world. Your lighter touch is inspired from something you learned long ago: Cry or laugh, the world spins on.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It would be a mistake to pass blame to those who show poor judgment for acts that occurred quite beyond the realm of judgment. Being in control at all times is not possible for anyone on the planet.

VENUS COMMUNICATES THROUGH MOTHER'S DAY

Each of us is born from a mother whose being remains etched on our very essence. This Mother’s Day lands on the first full day of Venus in Gemini. For those who have a special language with their mother, that identifying banter will be in full force, as will shared aesthetics, recipes and other matters of style and much more.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

Some years, the mighty oak drops 10,000 acorns — a feast for the animals, the animals that eat the animals and all down the line. Of these thousands of seeds, only one needs to remain to further the oak family. This week’s new moon in Taurus, the earthen sign of money and resources, urges you to align with the oak’s style on themes of contribution and abundance. Keep giving without stressing as to where the returns will come from — such things are as difficult to predict as which of the 10,000 acorns will bear a new tree. Just trust that returns will come from somewhere. Tuesday’s new moon is an excellent time to start a business, make a deal, invest, begin a job and the like.

The midweek Jupiter change puts a perspective shift in motion. A theme here is how things aren’t the same out of context. A sentence means something different when you yank it from the paragraph. Outside of the factory, the uniform makes no sense, the tools even less so. And the people you know in one place seem strange to you in the light of a different setting. Contextually confusing scenarios can actually be so startling they cause us to see our relationships, environments and roles afresh. Once seen, there is no unseeing; once progressed, there’s no going back.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

After a lifetime of touring, it’s fitting that the legendary piano man Billy Joel would be the artist to set the record of playing the highest number of consecutive shows at Madison Square Garden. Joel, a father with two young daughters at home, was born when the sun was in Taurus (tenacity and golden voices) and both Saturn and Pluto were in Leo (children and show business.)