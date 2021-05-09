I-40 work to close a lane in Conway

Ongoing work on an Interstate 40 bridge surface in Conway will require closing a lane of the interstate and imposing a width restriction through the end of the month, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The contractor will transition an existing closure to the outside westbound lane of I-40 at Old Highway 25, which runs under the interstate, starting at 8 p.m. Monday, weather permitting.

Loads wider than 10 feet traveling west will need to take Exit 125 and use U.S. 64 to Menifee, the department said. Traffic drums and a concrete barrier wall will control traffic.