Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Incorporations

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.

Benton County

Max Field Services LLC, David Carroll Buckley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Axiom Automotive Group Corp., Ryan Ochs, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

A Kagler Co. LLC, Aaron M. Kagler, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Willow Lane Boutique LLC, Melody Autumn Howe, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Skull & Squatch LLC, Todd Goehner, 309 S. Gunter St., Siloam Springs

Ozark Natural Soap Works LLC, Donald Ray Hittson, 38 Hatcher Drive, Bella Vista

Elder Berry Lane LLC, Kerin Camille Rivera, 311 W. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs

2929 South Caraway-Jonesboro LLC, Christopher Woodard, 234 S.W. Seventh St., Suite 108, Bentonville

Cruising The Ozarks, Cheyeene Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Mountain Rose Properties LLC, Katherine C. Loy, 324 N. Collins Ave., Gentry

Red White Blue LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

ADRK Holdings LLC, Ami Denice Roth, 6077 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Anthony Mosley Real Estate LLC, Anthony Mosley, 2905 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 29, Bentonville

Toro Construction PLLC, Christian Hamlin, 24 Cumbrian Drive, Bella Vista

Homex International LLC, Alexandra Tirado, 5115 S. Osage Creek Road, Rogers

Hungry Soul Cafe LLC, Thomas L. Bennett, 1603 Wildwood Lane, Siloam Springs

Trilakes Kraken LLC, Christy Mills Williams, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Green Cove Energy Partners LLC, Steven J. Dixon, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Norris Transportation & Logistics LLC, Kendrick Norris, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Wicker Lawn And Landscaping LLC, Beu Alex Wicker, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Mariachi Tlaquepaque De Sanda Torres LLC, Sandra Torres, 800 N. Seventh St., Rogers

Salas International Construction LLC, Marco Salas, 202 Camelot Drive, Rogers

Coler Creek Homeowners Assn Inc., Anthony Gortemiller, 301 S.W. Ramsey Lane, Centerton

Traildog Design Co. LLC, Adam Wenger, 29 Mansfield Drive, Bella Vista

Forest Park Homeowners Association Inc., Chris Kelley, 640 Chapparal St., Centerton

Luna Moth LLC, Jane Bailey Hunt, 5100 JB Hunt Drive, Suite 1000, Rogers

Hypertradehfx LLC, Tyler Braswell, 3204 S.W. Calmridge Road, Bentonville

Live Your Best Life Counseling Services LLC, Lila Elizabeth Baker, 817 Brook St., Gentry

Healing Springs Anesthesia PLLC, Christopher Woodard, 234 S.W. Seventh St., Suite 108, Bentonville

C3 Canela Car Co. LLC, Jose Hernandez Ortiz, 1306 N. 30th St., Rogers

Golden Boys Lawn Service LLC, Kyle Thomas, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Godwin Retail Group LLC, Leslie Godwin, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

A.O.T.F. Outfitters LLC, Bradley Sperry, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Elevate Queens LLC, Shaniqua Lekenya Dean, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Crowley Rocks! LLC, Kimberly Renee Margerum, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Jennifer's Getaways LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Cruikshank Real Estate Holdings LLC, Heath Cruikshank, 1250 Concord St., Lowell

American Diner LLC, Bassil Abdi, 2517 S.E. Third St., Bentonville

Living Senior Solutions LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Sister Mother Earth LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Simmons Retail Group LLC, Charles Edward Simmons, 4304 N.E. Kensington Ave., Bentonville

Perfit Beauty LLC, Rebecca Hurst, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Perfit Products LLC, Rebecca Hurst, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Plan 1B Operations LLC, Rebecca Hurst, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Fikes Real Estate Investments LLC, Wesley W. Fikes, 1100 Hunters Pointe, Bentonville

Get Properties LLC, Cody Hays, 308 S.W. 24th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Bluewater Passage Investments LLC, Mitchell Cox, 10744 Bluewater Passage, Rogers

Chancha Designs LLC, Emillie Susan Walker, 311 W. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs

G-Heritage Schools LLC, Josephine Adesina, 1400 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Ruby Galaxy LLC, Teresa Kryger, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 9, No. 1045, Bentonville

Top Dog Development LLC, Kirk M. Kryger, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 9, No. 1045, Bentonville

Fuego Fencing LLC, Alex Daniel Morales, 1707 S. K St., Rogers

Rodgers & Associates LLC, James Allen Rodgers, 4601 W. Langmead Drive, Rogers

Revamped By Cassie LLC, Emmanuel Moore, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Hayes Touch LLC, Christopher A. Hayes, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

TG Auto Glass LLC, Taylor Dale Glidden, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Guadalupe's Landscaping LLC, Joese G. Sotelo, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Al's Armory And Gun Smithing LLC, Allen Dennis Narlock, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Campbell Creative LLC, Sean Campbell, 938 N. Main St., Bentonville

Torres Family Investments LLC, Jorge Torres, 11340 N. Old Wire Road, Rogers

Kyle Sierocuk PLLC, Kyle Sierocuk, 3300 S. Market St., Suite 118, Rogers

Trippool Productions LLC, Hilary Lex, 23 Chelsea Lane, Bella Vista

Monica Ray Photography LLC, Monica Anne Ray, 306 E. Laura St., Rogers

Indoor Plant Design & Maintenance LLC, Tara Rawlings, 12 Grisham Drive, Bella Vista

C&A Painting Inc., Aracely Rosa Aivarenga, 1416. E. Laura St., Rogers

B&A Fence And Construction LLC, Brandon Michael Wellman, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Resce Rentals LLC, James B. Britton, 1412 E. Walnut St., Rogers

Klavalamp Kreations LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

C-12 Athletics LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

T5 LLC, Brendan Quirk, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 840, Rogers

Van's Arkideck LLC, Lorin Dean Vanmeeteren, 8859 S. Old Dutch Road, Rogers

My Credit MDS LLC, Esme Johnson, 607 S.W. Wallstone Road, Bentonville

NT Properties LLC, J. Christopher Harris, 5208 Village Parkway, Suite 9, Rogers

Black Dog Unlimited LLC, Ethan A. Merrell, 5 Bosworth Circle, Bella Vista

Lone Wolf Capital LLC, Carl Mansfield, 4021 W. Walnut St., No. 1016, Rogers

Hawks Landing Community Dock No 2 LLC, Jennifer E. Gray, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Country Lawn, Tree & Handyman Services LLC, Matthew Oberholtzer, 1500 Acorn Drive, Rogers

Scope Estate LLC, Mahesh Pradhan, 600 S.E. Eaton St., Bentonville

Carroll County

The Turquoise Pooch & Paw Spa LLC, Tracy Boyd, 702 Arkansas 311, Green Forest

Lawlor LLC, William A. Lawlor V, 263 Spring St., Eureka Springs

BMW Entertamient LLC, Chris Flanagin, 41 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs

GFMH Park LLC, Tyler Allen Squires, 105 S. Springfield St., Berryville

Beautify Berryville Alliance Inc., Tyler Allen Squires, 105 S. Springfield St., Berryville

Madison County

P&F Property Investments LLC, Cecil F. Fitch III, 1836 U.S. 412, Hindsville

LS Poultry LLC, Michael K. Rose, 643 Madison 2187, Huntsville

Outskirts Of Heaven LLC, Mark McConnell Brainerd, 1468 Madison 3260, Kingston

War Eagle Minnow Farm LLC, Matthew Lynn Brooks, 23812 Arkansas 23, Huntsville

Chewane LLC, Nicole C. Rowland, 406 Hughes St., Huntsville

Washington County

HG Luxury & Glamour LLC, Hailey Griffin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Mr Get Yo Yard Cut Good LC, Rogdrick McKinney, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Rosedale Heights LLC, Brian Moore, 1207 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Pink Skull Wellness Boutique LLC, Shelia Jackson-Lockhart, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Arkdesigns LLC, Wesley Cazales, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Richards Trucking Services LLC, Richard Blackburn, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Juicyscents By L.B. LLC, Lisa Benson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Shegottharightfit LLC, Jaimey Ward, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Wild Iris Landscape & Design LLC, Alexsondra Nicole Kelch, 2425 N. Abbott Lane, Fayetteville

Apple Tree Academy LLC, Lensa Odima-Warden, 2499 Longwood St., Springdale

Calmsensity LLC, Terica Coleman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Luke Waller Digital Marketing Inc., Lucas T. Regnier, 320 N. Rollston Ave., Suite 105, Fayetteville

Director Pillz LLC, Jasper Scott, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Criswell Freight LLC, Clifford Criswell, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Andrew Allen Trucking LLC Co., Andrew Allen Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Amanda & Family Cleaning Services LLC, Amanda Singleton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

MTB Realty LLC, Maurice Baker, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Superior-Styles LLC, Joshua Haynes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Circletown Marketing LLC, Candice Lehman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

New Generation Floor Covering LLC, Jose Guillermo Montoya Contreras, 1505 Christy Drive, Suite C, Springdale

Ground App LLC, Charles Edward Halbert III, 745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 201, Fayetteville

Great Mind Interior Designs LLC, Robine Finley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Haole Properties LLC, John Hluboky, 4543 Furlong Drive, Springdale

Explore Eden LLC, Stuart Collier, 2558 E. Mission Blvd., Suite 102, Fayetteville

Gazaway Family Investment HC LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

A A Sunrise Properties LLC, Amy Giang, 21849 Summers Mountain Road, Lincoln

Multiplexones LLC, Chase Bryant, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Arrived Arkansas Splash LLC, Jacob Aaron Pruchno, 1 W. Mountain St., Suite 210, Fayetteville

Arrived Ar Salem LLC, Jacob Aaron Pruchno, 1 W. Mountain St., Suite 210, Fayetteville

Arrived Ar Tuscan LLC, Jacob Aaron Pruchno, 1 W. Mountain St., Suite 210, Fayetteville

Arrived Ar Pinot LLC, Jacob Aaron Pruchno, 1 W. Mountain St., Suite 210, Fayetteville

Arrived Ar Wentworth LLC, Jacob Aaron Pruchno, 1 W. Mountain St., Suite 210, Fayetteville

Arrived Ar Malbec LLC, Jacob Aaron Pruchno, 1 W. Mountain St., Suite 210, Fayetteville

Rojas & Sons Construction LLC, Gustavo Rojas, 1141 Musket St., Prairie Grove

Divine Clothing LLC, Ricky Murph, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Kirk's Karaoke Kitchen & Katering LLC, Michelle Benson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Cedar Oak Properties IILLC, Oren N. Paris III, 13331 Kelly Road, Springdale

Big Mak Productions LLC, Marcus Pierce, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Lefler Teeter Designs LLC, Meghan Teeter, 1547 E. Hope St., Fayetteville

Cole-Tek Network Cabling LLC, John Bunting, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Bossy Kouture LLC, Sharneece Keener, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Designsbylenia LLC, Talenia Woodberry, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

UMB Performance LLC, Hayden Wilkinson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Kick'd LLC, Daniel Joseph Stewart, 220 E. Anabranch Court, Farmington

Porter Counseling LLC, Ginah Porter, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Handy-Melman LLC, Jamel Burnett, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Real Right Kutz LLC, Trevor Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Meav Nyah Adventures LLC, Michelle Clayton, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Mulyani Sweet Zander LLC, Michelle Clayton, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

KMS CCO WHS LLC, Rob Kimbel, 1936 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Kudzu Collective LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Nwa403 LLC, Barton Hankins, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Blue Ribbon Trucking LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

G Street Fund LLC, Jordan Jeter, 2949 Point Circle, Suite 2, Fayetteville

Jabne Koala Group LLC, Joy Yyuvone Heidelberger, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Joandra Soft Pines LLC, Joy Yyuvone Heidelberger, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

A.S.A.P. Trucking LLC, June Miller, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Simply Feeding, Coleman L. Warren, 10976 Blue Sky Road, Farmington

Mate'jay Sooth & Smoothe Spa Inc., Kara Mason, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Muneton Realty LLC, Juan Antonio Muneton-Ramirez, 2192 W. Stone St., Apt. 6, Fayetteville

Customized With Gee LLC, Gneka Ross, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Six Thrity-Four Capital Group LLC, Stephen Blake Roberts, 1224 N. Hillcrest Ave., Fayetteville

Meridian Wealth Management LLC, Justin M. Lidholm, 2646 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Chop'n'drop LLC, Andres Reyes, 3116 Boxcar St., Apt. 201, Springdale

Happy Jaspers LLC, Stephanie Cowan, 2119 Lacy Drive, Fayetteville

Shelia's Suga Shack LLC, Shelia Hardy, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Bethea & Associates LLC, Angelia Bethea, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Jax Services LLC, James Martin, 331 Scarlett Blvd., Springdale

Princess Creations LLC, Linda Humphrey, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Heritage Woodworking LLC, Victor Angel Franco, 1763 Olympic Loop, Apt. 202, Springdale

Shoppewitus LLC, Jordan Morgan, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

J. May Transport LLC, John May, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Carlos Cutz Barbershop LLC, Carlos Garduno Pena, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Twisted Nails LLC, Jamecia Roberts, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Harts Lawn LLC, Ladarius Hart, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Ganesh Holdings LLC, Jason Boyeskie, 1830 Shelby Lane, Fayetteville

Spavinaw Holdings LLC, Robbie Lentz, 2921 N. Dorchester Drive, Fayetteville

Hardiman Logistics LLC, Qintez Hardiman, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Rina Investments LLC, Jason Boyeskie, 1830 Shelby Lane, Fayetteville

The Science Foundation Of NWA, Boris Bogomilov, 4361 E. Ashley Lane, Fayetteville

Moore Like Home LLC, Natalie Marie Moore, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Blaccshootanation LLC, Collins Wright, 1764 N. Leverett Ave., Apt. 156, Fayetteville

Fant Law Firm PLLC, Shannon Lee Fant, 2863 E. Stone Mountain Drive, Fayetteville

Troy Henry's Trucking LLC, Troy Henry, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Munoz Trucking LLC, Daniel Munoz, 1165 Morgan Haley Lane, Springdale

Dollhouse Cleaning LLC, Tamekah Dolls, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Winton Financial Services LLC, Malinda Winton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

M.A.D.E. Happy Horses LLC, Elizabeth B. Hyman, 20213 W. Vanzant Road, Springdale

M.A.D.E. Happy Farms LLC, Elizabeth B. Hyman, 20213 W. Vanzant Road, Springdale

Happytown Horse Park LLC, Elizabeth B. Hyman, 20213 W. Vanzant Road, Springdale

Chevys Auto World LLC, Othello Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Wagner Construction LLC, Rodney Shane Wagner, 3745 Buckingham Terrace, Springdale

Riggins Property Rentals LLC, Larry McCredy, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale

Saratoga Solar LLC, Paul Fleury, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Cotton & Kentle LLC, Antonio Cotton, 404 E. Center St., Fayetteville

Windy Ridge Ranch LLC, Charles Edward Halbert III, 745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 201, Fayetteville

Matthews Customs LLC, Corey Matthews, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Fine Linez Barber Shop LLC, Donaven Carrillo, 318 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Martinez Masonry LLC, Silvestre Martinez, 733 Woodridge Drive, Springdale

GMG Landscapes LLC, Martennace Ingram, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Lizz Dempsey Photography LLC, Elizabeth Dempsey, 210 S. Border St., Prairie Grove

Highly Trained Moving LLC, John Rhoades, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Trivita LLC, Matthew Nuckols, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Baybayzkollection & More LLC, Lachelle Joseph, 1974 E. Peppervine Drive, Fayetteville

Kilash Collections LLC, Kiya Barber, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Green Brothers Trucking LLC, Kendell Green, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Cole Lane Properties LLC, Joshua Gibbs, 1166 N. Crestwood Drive, Fayetteville

Jackie Jones Housekeeping Cleaning Services LLC, Jackie Jones, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Oneals Lawn Care LLC, Kajarvis O'Neal, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Pretty Vending LLC, Jasmin Janae McQuay, 4123 Backus Ave., Springdale

Ozark Metal Werks LLC, Matthew Collier, 3058 N. Market Ave., Fayetteville

Sagely Place Subdivision Property Owners Association Inc., Larry McCredy, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale

Xzotic LLC, Jamaal Stanford, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Keshawn & Sons Home & Auto Repair LLC, Keshawn French, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Viverevivet LLC, Jesse M. Lipsmeyer, 324 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Norma J. Sanders LLC, Norma J. Sanders, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Acretrader 164 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville

Girls Like Us Film LLC, Kerri Elder, 4790 Castlewood Lane, Fayetteville

Rusty's Restoration & Sales LLC, Rusty A. Huber, 6589 W. Jeanfay Lane, Fayetteville

Keep Music Alive Foundation, Michael Anthony Fields Jr., 408 Fairway Circle, Apt. B, Springdale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT