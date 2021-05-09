Incorporations

Benton County
Max Field Services LLC, David Carroll Buckley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Axiom Automotive Group Corp., Ryan Ochs, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
A Kagler Co. LLC, Aaron M. Kagler, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Willow Lane Boutique LLC, Melody Autumn Howe, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Skull & Squatch LLC, Todd Goehner, 309 S. Gunter St., Siloam Springs
Ozark Natural Soap Works LLC, Donald Ray Hittson, 38 Hatcher Drive, Bella Vista
Elder Berry Lane LLC, Kerin Camille Rivera, 311 W. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs
2929 South Caraway-Jonesboro LLC, Christopher Woodard, 234 S.W. Seventh St., Suite 108, Bentonville
Cruising The Ozarks, Cheyeene Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Mountain Rose Properties LLC, Katherine C. Loy, 324 N. Collins Ave., Gentry
Red White Blue LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
ADRK Holdings LLC, Ami Denice Roth, 6077 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville
Anthony Mosley Real Estate LLC, Anthony Mosley, 2905 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 29, Bentonville
Toro Construction PLLC, Christian Hamlin, 24 Cumbrian Drive, Bella Vista
Homex International LLC, Alexandra Tirado, 5115 S. Osage Creek Road, Rogers
Hungry Soul Cafe LLC, Thomas L. Bennett, 1603 Wildwood Lane, Siloam Springs
Trilakes Kraken LLC, Christy Mills Williams, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Green Cove Energy Partners LLC, Steven J. Dixon, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Norris Transportation & Logistics LLC, Kendrick Norris, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Wicker Lawn And Landscaping LLC, Beu Alex Wicker, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Mariachi Tlaquepaque De Sanda Torres LLC, Sandra Torres, 800 N. Seventh St., Rogers
Salas International Construction LLC, Marco Salas, 202 Camelot Drive, Rogers
Coler Creek Homeowners Assn Inc., Anthony Gortemiller, 301 S.W. Ramsey Lane, Centerton
Traildog Design Co. LLC, Adam Wenger, 29 Mansfield Drive, Bella Vista
Forest Park Homeowners Association Inc., Chris Kelley, 640 Chapparal St., Centerton
Luna Moth LLC, Jane Bailey Hunt, 5100 JB Hunt Drive, Suite 1000, Rogers
Hypertradehfx LLC, Tyler Braswell, 3204 S.W. Calmridge Road, Bentonville
Live Your Best Life Counseling Services LLC, Lila Elizabeth Baker, 817 Brook St., Gentry
Healing Springs Anesthesia PLLC, Christopher Woodard, 234 S.W. Seventh St., Suite 108, Bentonville
C3 Canela Car Co. LLC, Jose Hernandez Ortiz, 1306 N. 30th St., Rogers
Golden Boys Lawn Service LLC, Kyle Thomas, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Godwin Retail Group LLC, Leslie Godwin, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
A.O.T.F. Outfitters LLC, Bradley Sperry, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Elevate Queens LLC, Shaniqua Lekenya Dean, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Crowley Rocks! LLC, Kimberly Renee Margerum, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Jennifer's Getaways LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Cruikshank Real Estate Holdings LLC, Heath Cruikshank, 1250 Concord St., Lowell
American Diner LLC, Bassil Abdi, 2517 S.E. Third St., Bentonville
Living Senior Solutions LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Sister Mother Earth LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Simmons Retail Group LLC, Charles Edward Simmons, 4304 N.E. Kensington Ave., Bentonville
Perfit Beauty LLC, Rebecca Hurst, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Perfit Products LLC, Rebecca Hurst, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Plan 1B Operations LLC, Rebecca Hurst, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Fikes Real Estate Investments LLC, Wesley W. Fikes, 1100 Hunters Pointe, Bentonville
Get Properties LLC, Cody Hays, 308 S.W. 24th St., Suite 6, Bentonville
Bluewater Passage Investments LLC, Mitchell Cox, 10744 Bluewater Passage, Rogers
Chancha Designs LLC, Emillie Susan Walker, 311 W. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs
G-Heritage Schools LLC, Josephine Adesina, 1400 E. Central Ave., Bentonville
Ruby Galaxy LLC, Teresa Kryger, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 9, No. 1045, Bentonville
Top Dog Development LLC, Kirk M. Kryger, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 9, No. 1045, Bentonville
Fuego Fencing LLC, Alex Daniel Morales, 1707 S. K St., Rogers
Rodgers & Associates LLC, James Allen Rodgers, 4601 W. Langmead Drive, Rogers
Revamped By Cassie LLC, Emmanuel Moore, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Hayes Touch LLC, Christopher A. Hayes, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
TG Auto Glass LLC, Taylor Dale Glidden, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Guadalupe's Landscaping LLC, Joese G. Sotelo, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Al's Armory And Gun Smithing LLC, Allen Dennis Narlock, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Campbell Creative LLC, Sean Campbell, 938 N. Main St., Bentonville
Torres Family Investments LLC, Jorge Torres, 11340 N. Old Wire Road, Rogers
Kyle Sierocuk PLLC, Kyle Sierocuk, 3300 S. Market St., Suite 118, Rogers
Trippool Productions LLC, Hilary Lex, 23 Chelsea Lane, Bella Vista
Monica Ray Photography LLC, Monica Anne Ray, 306 E. Laura St., Rogers
Indoor Plant Design & Maintenance LLC, Tara Rawlings, 12 Grisham Drive, Bella Vista
C&A Painting Inc., Aracely Rosa Aivarenga, 1416. E. Laura St., Rogers
B&A Fence And Construction LLC, Brandon Michael Wellman, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Resce Rentals LLC, James B. Britton, 1412 E. Walnut St., Rogers
Klavalamp Kreations LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
C-12 Athletics LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
T5 LLC, Brendan Quirk, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 840, Rogers
Van's Arkideck LLC, Lorin Dean Vanmeeteren, 8859 S. Old Dutch Road, Rogers
My Credit MDS LLC, Esme Johnson, 607 S.W. Wallstone Road, Bentonville
NT Properties LLC, J. Christopher Harris, 5208 Village Parkway, Suite 9, Rogers
Black Dog Unlimited LLC, Ethan A. Merrell, 5 Bosworth Circle, Bella Vista
Lone Wolf Capital LLC, Carl Mansfield, 4021 W. Walnut St., No. 1016, Rogers
Hawks Landing Community Dock No 2 LLC, Jennifer E. Gray, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers
Country Lawn, Tree & Handyman Services LLC, Matthew Oberholtzer, 1500 Acorn Drive, Rogers
Scope Estate LLC, Mahesh Pradhan, 600 S.E. Eaton St., Bentonville
Carroll County
The Turquoise Pooch & Paw Spa LLC, Tracy Boyd, 702 Arkansas 311, Green Forest
Lawlor LLC, William A. Lawlor V, 263 Spring St., Eureka Springs
BMW Entertamient LLC, Chris Flanagin, 41 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs
GFMH Park LLC, Tyler Allen Squires, 105 S. Springfield St., Berryville
Beautify Berryville Alliance Inc., Tyler Allen Squires, 105 S. Springfield St., Berryville
Madison County
P&F Property Investments LLC, Cecil F. Fitch III, 1836 U.S. 412, Hindsville
LS Poultry LLC, Michael K. Rose, 643 Madison 2187, Huntsville
Outskirts Of Heaven LLC, Mark McConnell Brainerd, 1468 Madison 3260, Kingston
War Eagle Minnow Farm LLC, Matthew Lynn Brooks, 23812 Arkansas 23, Huntsville
Chewane LLC, Nicole C. Rowland, 406 Hughes St., Huntsville
Washington County
HG Luxury & Glamour LLC, Hailey Griffin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Mr Get Yo Yard Cut Good LC, Rogdrick McKinney, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Rosedale Heights LLC, Brian Moore, 1207 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Pink Skull Wellness Boutique LLC, Shelia Jackson-Lockhart, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Arkdesigns LLC, Wesley Cazales, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Richards Trucking Services LLC, Richard Blackburn, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Juicyscents By L.B. LLC, Lisa Benson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Shegottharightfit LLC, Jaimey Ward, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Wild Iris Landscape & Design LLC, Alexsondra Nicole Kelch, 2425 N. Abbott Lane, Fayetteville
Apple Tree Academy LLC, Lensa Odima-Warden, 2499 Longwood St., Springdale
Calmsensity LLC, Terica Coleman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Luke Waller Digital Marketing Inc., Lucas T. Regnier, 320 N. Rollston Ave., Suite 105, Fayetteville
Director Pillz LLC, Jasper Scott, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Criswell Freight LLC, Clifford Criswell, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Andrew Allen Trucking LLC Co., Andrew Allen Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Amanda & Family Cleaning Services LLC, Amanda Singleton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
MTB Realty LLC, Maurice Baker, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Superior-Styles LLC, Joshua Haynes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Circletown Marketing LLC, Candice Lehman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
New Generation Floor Covering LLC, Jose Guillermo Montoya Contreras, 1505 Christy Drive, Suite C, Springdale
Ground App LLC, Charles Edward Halbert III, 745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 201, Fayetteville
Great Mind Interior Designs LLC, Robine Finley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Haole Properties LLC, John Hluboky, 4543 Furlong Drive, Springdale
Explore Eden LLC, Stuart Collier, 2558 E. Mission Blvd., Suite 102, Fayetteville
Gazaway Family Investment HC LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
A A Sunrise Properties LLC, Amy Giang, 21849 Summers Mountain Road, Lincoln
Multiplexones LLC, Chase Bryant, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Arrived Arkansas Splash LLC, Jacob Aaron Pruchno, 1 W. Mountain St., Suite 210, Fayetteville
Arrived Ar Salem LLC, Jacob Aaron Pruchno, 1 W. Mountain St., Suite 210, Fayetteville
Arrived Ar Tuscan LLC, Jacob Aaron Pruchno, 1 W. Mountain St., Suite 210, Fayetteville
Arrived Ar Pinot LLC, Jacob Aaron Pruchno, 1 W. Mountain St., Suite 210, Fayetteville
Arrived Ar Wentworth LLC, Jacob Aaron Pruchno, 1 W. Mountain St., Suite 210, Fayetteville
Arrived Ar Malbec LLC, Jacob Aaron Pruchno, 1 W. Mountain St., Suite 210, Fayetteville
Rojas & Sons Construction LLC, Gustavo Rojas, 1141 Musket St., Prairie Grove
Divine Clothing LLC, Ricky Murph, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Kirk's Karaoke Kitchen & Katering LLC, Michelle Benson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Cedar Oak Properties IILLC, Oren N. Paris III, 13331 Kelly Road, Springdale
Big Mak Productions LLC, Marcus Pierce, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Lefler Teeter Designs LLC, Meghan Teeter, 1547 E. Hope St., Fayetteville
Cole-Tek Network Cabling LLC, John Bunting, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Bossy Kouture LLC, Sharneece Keener, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Designsbylenia LLC, Talenia Woodberry, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
UMB Performance LLC, Hayden Wilkinson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Kick'd LLC, Daniel Joseph Stewart, 220 E. Anabranch Court, Farmington
Porter Counseling LLC, Ginah Porter, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Handy-Melman LLC, Jamel Burnett, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Real Right Kutz LLC, Trevor Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Meav Nyah Adventures LLC, Michelle Clayton, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Mulyani Sweet Zander LLC, Michelle Clayton, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
KMS CCO WHS LLC, Rob Kimbel, 1936 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville
Kudzu Collective LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Nwa403 LLC, Barton Hankins, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Blue Ribbon Trucking LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
G Street Fund LLC, Jordan Jeter, 2949 Point Circle, Suite 2, Fayetteville
Jabne Koala Group LLC, Joy Yyuvone Heidelberger, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Joandra Soft Pines LLC, Joy Yyuvone Heidelberger, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
A.S.A.P. Trucking LLC, June Miller, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Simply Feeding, Coleman L. Warren, 10976 Blue Sky Road, Farmington
Mate'jay Sooth & Smoothe Spa Inc., Kara Mason, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Muneton Realty LLC, Juan Antonio Muneton-Ramirez, 2192 W. Stone St., Apt. 6, Fayetteville
Customized With Gee LLC, Gneka Ross, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Six Thrity-Four Capital Group LLC, Stephen Blake Roberts, 1224 N. Hillcrest Ave., Fayetteville
Meridian Wealth Management LLC, Justin M. Lidholm, 2646 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 2, Fayetteville
Chop'n'drop LLC, Andres Reyes, 3116 Boxcar St., Apt. 201, Springdale
Happy Jaspers LLC, Stephanie Cowan, 2119 Lacy Drive, Fayetteville
Shelia's Suga Shack LLC, Shelia Hardy, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Bethea & Associates LLC, Angelia Bethea, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Jax Services LLC, James Martin, 331 Scarlett Blvd., Springdale
Princess Creations LLC, Linda Humphrey, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Heritage Woodworking LLC, Victor Angel Franco, 1763 Olympic Loop, Apt. 202, Springdale
Shoppewitus LLC, Jordan Morgan, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
J. May Transport LLC, John May, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Carlos Cutz Barbershop LLC, Carlos Garduno Pena, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Twisted Nails LLC, Jamecia Roberts, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Harts Lawn LLC, Ladarius Hart, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Ganesh Holdings LLC, Jason Boyeskie, 1830 Shelby Lane, Fayetteville
Spavinaw Holdings LLC, Robbie Lentz, 2921 N. Dorchester Drive, Fayetteville
Hardiman Logistics LLC, Qintez Hardiman, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Rina Investments LLC, Jason Boyeskie, 1830 Shelby Lane, Fayetteville
The Science Foundation Of NWA, Boris Bogomilov, 4361 E. Ashley Lane, Fayetteville
Moore Like Home LLC, Natalie Marie Moore, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Blaccshootanation LLC, Collins Wright, 1764 N. Leverett Ave., Apt. 156, Fayetteville
Fant Law Firm PLLC, Shannon Lee Fant, 2863 E. Stone Mountain Drive, Fayetteville
Troy Henry's Trucking LLC, Troy Henry, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Munoz Trucking LLC, Daniel Munoz, 1165 Morgan Haley Lane, Springdale
Dollhouse Cleaning LLC, Tamekah Dolls, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Winton Financial Services LLC, Malinda Winton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
M.A.D.E. Happy Horses LLC, Elizabeth B. Hyman, 20213 W. Vanzant Road, Springdale
M.A.D.E. Happy Farms LLC, Elizabeth B. Hyman, 20213 W. Vanzant Road, Springdale
Happytown Horse Park LLC, Elizabeth B. Hyman, 20213 W. Vanzant Road, Springdale
Chevys Auto World LLC, Othello Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Wagner Construction LLC, Rodney Shane Wagner, 3745 Buckingham Terrace, Springdale
Riggins Property Rentals LLC, Larry McCredy, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale
Saratoga Solar LLC, Paul Fleury, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Cotton & Kentle LLC, Antonio Cotton, 404 E. Center St., Fayetteville
Windy Ridge Ranch LLC, Charles Edward Halbert III, 745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 201, Fayetteville
Matthews Customs LLC, Corey Matthews, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Fine Linez Barber Shop LLC, Donaven Carrillo, 318 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale
Martinez Masonry LLC, Silvestre Martinez, 733 Woodridge Drive, Springdale
GMG Landscapes LLC, Martennace Ingram, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Lizz Dempsey Photography LLC, Elizabeth Dempsey, 210 S. Border St., Prairie Grove
Highly Trained Moving LLC, John Rhoades, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Trivita LLC, Matthew Nuckols, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Baybayzkollection & More LLC, Lachelle Joseph, 1974 E. Peppervine Drive, Fayetteville
Kilash Collections LLC, Kiya Barber, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Green Brothers Trucking LLC, Kendell Green, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Cole Lane Properties LLC, Joshua Gibbs, 1166 N. Crestwood Drive, Fayetteville
Jackie Jones Housekeeping Cleaning Services LLC, Jackie Jones, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Oneals Lawn Care LLC, Kajarvis O'Neal, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Pretty Vending LLC, Jasmin Janae McQuay, 4123 Backus Ave., Springdale
Ozark Metal Werks LLC, Matthew Collier, 3058 N. Market Ave., Fayetteville
Sagely Place Subdivision Property Owners Association Inc., Larry McCredy, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale
Xzotic LLC, Jamaal Stanford, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Keshawn & Sons Home & Auto Repair LLC, Keshawn French, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Viverevivet LLC, Jesse M. Lipsmeyer, 324 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Norma J. Sanders LLC, Norma J. Sanders, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Acretrader 164 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville
Girls Like Us Film LLC, Kerri Elder, 4790 Castlewood Lane, Fayetteville
Rusty's Restoration & Sales LLC, Rusty A. Huber, 6589 W. Jeanfay Lane, Fayetteville
Keep Music Alive Foundation, Michael Anthony Fields Jr., 408 Fairway Circle, Apt. B, Springdale.