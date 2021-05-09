Jefferson County Food Safety reports for the week of 5-9-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

LYBRANDS BAKERY, 2900 Hazel St. Date of inspection May 3. Egg whites (50 degrees F) and ham (48 degrees F) in prep cooler by the grill and pecan pie (44 degrees F) and cherry sauce (42 degrees F) in cooler at the front of the store are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed food prepared on site being stored in cooler for more than 24 hours with no date marking. Food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of 7 days. Food was date marked during inspection.

LYBRAND'S TOO, 6201 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection May 3. Some parts of the ceiling are unclean and need to be cleaned. Ceiling tiles above vent hood and by storage box are missing and need to be replaced. Some light bulbs in kitchen/food prep area are not properly shielded. Lights in the food prep area should be properly shielded or bulbs should be shatterproof.

LITTLE CAESAR'S, 2300 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection May 3. No paper towels observed at hand washing sink in the restroom. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Cheese (44 degrees F) and sliced bell peppers (45 degrees F) in pizza prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed containers of food being stored out of their original packaging with no food labels. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Used wiping cloths observed sitting on counter tops. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.

JEEWAN GROCERIES LLC, 2317 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection May 3. Ice bags packaged in stored should be properly labeled with store identifying information on them. Food packaged in Retail Food Establishment, shall be labeled as specified in law. Observed ice scoop stored directly on top of ice machine. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with established regulations No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Three compartment sink is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Restroom doors are not self closing. A toilet room located on the PREMISES shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight fitting and self closing door. Some ceiling tiles in establishment are damaged and need to be replaced. Permit posted is not current. It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

AUDUBON SCHOOL, 2617 S. Hazel St. Date of inspection April 30. Observed can goods stored on the floor. Food must be stored six (inches) above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Corrected during time of inspection.

KLASSIC KIDS DAY CARE, 2407 S. Cherry St. Date of inspection April 30. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in one year old classroom. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature.

RANCH HOUSE BAR-B-QUE, 6224 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection April 30. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in stand up refrigerator. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Thermometer was placed in refrigerator during inspection. Shelves and table holding cooking equipment is visibly unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

CSO HEAD START - BLAKE STREET, 310 S. Blake St. Date of follow-up inspection April 29. No paper towels provided at hand-washing sinks. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware washing areas. No soap provided at hand washing sinks. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. No test strips observed in kitchen. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

PINE BLUFF COUNTRY CLUB, 1100 Country Club Lane. Date of inspection April 29. Observed several containers of food held for more than 24 hours in the refrigerators with no date marking. Food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of 7 days. Containers were date marked during inspection. Observed dust and debris on ceiling and ceiling vents in kitchen above refrigerators. Ceiling and ceiling vents need to be cleaned.

SUBWAY, 3705 Camden Road. Date of inspection April 29. Observed knife in hand washing. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Knife was removed being time of inspection. Observed food in walk -in freezer stored on the floor. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be compliance with established regulations.

AWESOME LIL WONDERS, 620 S. Poplar St. Date of inspection April 28. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

RIVERSIDE WING THING (WIP DEVELOPMENT LLC), 2010 Port Road. Date of inspection April 28. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. Hand cleanser was placed at handwashing sink during time of inspection. Observation: No current health permit posted. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

SALVATION ARMY, 501 E. 12th Ave. Date of inspection April 28. Observed improper thawing method. TCS foods shall be thawed using an approved method. Food was placed in refrigerator during time of inspection.