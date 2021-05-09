Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of 5-9-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Courtney Martell Kelly, 35, and Cassandra Rena Briggs, 35, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 3.

Logan James Harris, 21, and Ashley Renae Spicer, 21, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 3.

Cody Allen Pruitt, 29, and Nicole Marie Haro, 41, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 6.

Andrea F. Pridgeon Jr., 32, and Crystal Desha Thomas, 30, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 30.

Joseph Morelik, 37, and Lynn Gideon, 44, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 30.

Bradley Wayne Shipley, 36, and Tawana Ann Harris, 40, both of White Hall, recorded May 4.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Victoria Felps v. Johnny Felps, granted May 6.

Harvey Bullocks v. Dianna Bullocks, granted May 3.

Bianca Mazique v. Timothy Mazique, granted May 3.