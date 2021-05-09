Review the accounts

It's hard to believe with all the problems facing Little Rock that city leadership would be advocating higher taxes for a set of programs that does little to address crime or education.

And that they would be funding it with a sales-tax increase on essentials like food, water, electricity, and feminine hygiene products, while preserving city sales-tax loopholes that stipulate the same city sales tax on the purchase of a $400,000 Maserati as on the purchase of a used $4,000 Mercury.

This sales-tax proposal makes no sense. If Little Rock wants an increase in revenue, it should first look to increasing the fees it charges area communities for fire department, radio, 911 and other services. Likewise, Little Rock must re-negotiate its so-called mutual aid agreements to ensure that Little Rock will stop providing what is effectively free fire protection services to businesses outside city limits--the likes of Amazon.

It should also conduct a full review of accounts to identify any other outstanding accounts receivable. How many other multimillion-dollar debts has Little Rock been letting slide for years or decades, a la the Metrocentre Improvement District's failure to pay rent for decades?

DALE PEKAR

Little Rock

The right incentive?

I'll bet if Governor Hutchinson offered a free Glock to every unvaccinated adult Arkansan who got in line for a coronavirus shot, we'd reach herd immunity by July 1.

BETTY HUNT

North Little Rock

Insulting our citizens

I often wonder exactly how many times and ways John Brummett can insult the citizens of Arkansas by routinely implying that we're nothing more than a bunch of ignorant Trump disciples and have little hope of being as enlightened as he and the rest of the neo-Marxists of the DNC.

See, John, us Arkies vote for and support politicians who align with our values and principles, sorta like the way the Democrat Party did in much of the 20th century. Yet despite your vitriolic rhetoric, we remain committed to those same values: God, hard work for an honest day's wage, and protecting our Second Amendment rights, etc. Yet, there you are, week in and week out, reminding us how stupid and backward we are!

I suppose there are just enough lefties remaining in Arkansas to justify your continued appearance on the Voices page, but unlike your party who prefer to silence dissenting voices, I'm glad your insulting speech continues because, at least for now, all speech is allowed in the public square regardless of how hateful and inaccurate it may be.

MARTY MARTIN

Fayetteville

Warriors for liberty

I don't know why I bothered reading John Brummett Thursday. For 30 years plus, it seems he has been nothing but a Democrat Party talking point.

It is so easy for we liberty warriors to recognize the language of the scripted and programmed who continue to push for not only the silencing of, but the eradication of Trump and any voice for liberty, for efficient government, for law and order, for adherence to the Constitution, for anti- corruption, for truth and justice, for the ability to work and make a living.

Mr. Brummett is concerned about the "mad insurrectionist," "a man who assaulted our national democratic republic." We warriors are concerned about the ongoing onslaught to our actual constitutional republic.

Unbeknownst to all of those in salary-earning fields, who were, and still are, able to work from home and continue to be brainwashed by the media, there are industries of our economy, thankfully, that have kept rolling through the real world, and have kept this economy going.

Now, as the Trump pre-covid economy is itching to be back to what it was, they all are having labor issues due to the never-ending unemployment checks, materials are in short supply and carry exorbitant price hikes, and truckers are unavailable for getting product to where it needs to go.

But oh, Biden is doing a wonderful job.

PAM MONTGOMERY

Little Rock

Shots are best chance

There are a number of reasons I got my first covid shot. I watched a patient on TV slowly suffocating in a hospital bed. Modern equipment and great staff could not save this person. I do not want to pass in such a painful way.

What would any of the half-million-plus people who died here, or the millions of survivors who have serious side effects, give to be vaccinated before this horrific plague?

I went to Walmart and got my first shot for free; the second shot will be free as well. Nobody is virus-proof; the shots are the best way to eradicate this plague. Freedom of what you do with your body is your choice. Consider how your body will feel with covid slowly squeezing the air from your lungs.

America has the ability to give shots worldwide. This war against covid is global. We take care of our own first, then export shots by the millions.

JEFF H. LAHA

Little Rock

Have no one to call

Many Americans, some simple, others thoroughly bad or just plain stupid, seem determined to witness the entire abandonment, indeed, annihilation of this nation's forces of law and order.

However, these fools have clearly failed to think their anarchic desire through because, should they achieve their objective and the bad guys come to call, and they surely will come to call, in order to rape, rob or murder them, to whom would they then turn to save and protect them?

WILLIAM G. CARLYLE

North Little Rock