Local notes: Lynching victims remembered

Arts Council

Join the Arkansas Arts Council for a special, virtual writing workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 via Zoom.

"Women Writing Stories: Messages from Our Mothers and Other Women in Our Lives" will be a celebration of women, their lives, their voices and their stories. The writing workshop will help women writers hone their craft, discover how to tell the stories of women around them and preserve the voices of their mothers, daughters, sisters and friends. The workshop will include tips on writing short memoirs, good writing techniques and conquering the fear involved with sharing our lives.

The event is free, but registration is required through Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/e/women-writing-stories-anthology-workshop-registration-151569421219.

Participants from the previous "Still I Rise" writing workshops this past March have the opportunity to send in their stories to janet.perkins@arkansas.gov a week beforehand to get feedback from writing coach and workshop facilitator Janis F. Kearney. The review will be provided back to the writer before the workshop. New participants are invited to attend the workshop and share their own stories of their mothers or other women in their lives.

Kearney will guide participants through writing exercises and answer questions about writing and publishing. Participants have the opportunity to submit their stories to the Arkansas Arts Council to be included in an anthology, which will feature short memoirs on the Arkansas Arts Council's website.

Kearney is a writer, publisher, journalist and instructor. She was inducted into the Arkansas Writers Hall of Fame in 2016. She has penned several books and founded a publishing company, called Writing our World Publishing.

Information: (501) 324-9775 or email janet.perkins@arkansas.gov.

St. Paul Library

The St. Paul Public Library has been selected as one of 317 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities. The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library set up community meetings with residents in the southern part of Madison County, discuss community needs and introduce new services, including book deliveries and a story service that can be accessed by phone.

Lack of transportation and Internet access are two of the issues that keep some south county residents from enjoying everything their library offers. In response, the St. Paul Public Library plans to start more programs to reach those who can't come to the library or are unable to use the library's online resources. These programs will be based on the outcome of the three community conversations that are planned for late summer.

Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries.

Information: Email library72760@gmail.com, (479) 677-2907 or splibrary.org.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

New Beginnings

New Beginnings announced today it has received the largest gift in the organization's history from Jane Hunt. The $1 million gift will help with the completion of the capital project, while providing critical financial support for sustained programming.

New Beginnings is a nonprofit located in Fayetteville that welcomes people experiencing long-term homelessness into a safe community supported by staff and volunteers where residents can access resources to care for their health and connect with long-term housing.

The generous gift from Jane Hunt was organized with help from the team at Arkansas Community Foundation. The Community Foundation's mission is to engage people, connect resources and inspire solutions to build community. Ms. Hunt is a founding member of the Foundation's Philanthropy Club in Northwest Arkansas. The Club is made up of 44 women who are committed to learning about the needs of the community.

Information: arcf.org.

Warhorse

Warhorse Legacy Foundation is pleased to announce it has received a significant grant through the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Organizations serving veterans and their families in Arkansas were encouraged by DHS to apply for a second round of CARES Act funding this spring.

Alongside other worthy organizations, WLF was awarded the grant in April. WLF was previously awarded a CARES Act grant in December of 2020.

The CARES Act funding received by WLF will be used to benefit veterans and their families in Northwest Arkansas. Funding was received for administrative purchases for Warhorse Ranch (first aid supplies, PPE, etc.), safety products for the veteran crisis team, new equipment and supplemental equipment for WLF recreational programs (including archery, camping, water activities, etc.), transportation needs at Warhorse Ranch, scholarships and needed items for equine programs (adaptive saddles, bridles, horse trailer, etc.), important training for WLF staff and volunteers, new devices to install a computer lab for veterans, and other direct support programs for veterans (food and nutrition assistance, housing assistance, etc.).

WLF is now accepting applications from veterans and their families to receive financial assistance from the CARES Act funding. Applications close on June 15.

Warhorse Legacy Foundation researches, funds and offers meaningful equine programs, specialized activities, education, and networking opportunities that foster physical, mental and social health for veterans to promote successful reintegration into civilian communities.

Information: warhorselegacy.org or email info@warhorselegacy.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas announces the following classes for the upcoming week:

• May 10: "Let's Get Healthy, Naturally" (in person). Join a tour of Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc. for an upfront introduction to the manufacture of naturally healthy, high quality professional grade vitamins and supplements which support a high range of energy and cellular needs. After the tour, there will be a question/answer session regarding the industry at large. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• May 11: "OLLI for Coffee" (Zoom). Free and open to all, call for Zoom details; "Driving: What Cars Tell Us About Our Society and Ourselves" (online). $45 members, $60 nonmembers.

• May 12: "Taking Charge of Your Life, Holistically" (in person). $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• May 13: "Understanding the Arkansas Criminal Justice System 101" (in person). $45 members, $60 nonmembers.

• May 17: "Your Face Through the Ages" (in person). $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-3541 or olli.uark.edu.

WCCRP

The Washington County Community Remembrance Project, established in 2018, consists of a multiracial group of Washington County community citizens who work in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Ala., to remember and memorialize victims of racial terror lynching. WCCRP will install a memorial marker in the historic Oaks cemetery to venerate the lives of three victims, Aaron, Anthony, and Randall, of racial terror lynching in Washington county in 1856.

The marker unveiling will be at 10 a.m. May 15 at Oaks Cemetery, followed by a dedication and awards ceremony from 12:30-4 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library. All members of the community are welcome to attend.

The event will feature food from Secondhand Smoke, local art, music from the St. James Baptist Church youth choir, and the announcement of the winners of EJI's Racial Justice Essay Contest. Covid precautions will be in place throughout the ceremonies.

Information: (479) 575-4884.