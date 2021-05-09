Man surrenders to officers in fatal Brinkley shooting

A Fayetteville man surrendered to authorities in the fatal shooting Thursday of a 33-year-old man outside the Brinkley Housing Authority office, the Arkansas State Police said.

Bernard Pearson of Brinkley was shot shortly before 6 p.m. while in the parking lot of the housing authority, at 418 Chicago St., according to a news release issued Friday by the state police.

Authorities said Pearson was transported to a Forrest City hospital, where he later died.

A 26-year-old Fayetteville man surrendered to police, the release states. The man, whose name wasn't released by authorities Friday, is being held while the investigation continues, state police said.

Pearson's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of his death.