Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, is releasing her first children’s book, one rooted in the relationship between Prince Harry and their son, Archie. Random House Children’s Books announced Tuesday that “The Bench” will be released June 8. It is illustrated by award-winning illustrator Christian Robinson, and Meghan will narrate the audiobook edition. The book features a diverse group of fathers and sons and moments they share, according to a statement announcing the release. The book grew out of a poem Meghan wrote for Harry for their first Father’s Day after Archie’s birth, the statement said. “That poem became this story,” Meghan said. “Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.” The book is one of several projects that Meghan and Harry have announced since stepping away from royal duties in early 2020. Meghan, the actor formerly known as Meghan Markle, narrated the Disney nature film “Elephant” and the couple has a Netflix deal. Their first project for the streaming service focuses on the Invictus Games, a competition for sick and injured military personnel and veterans that was championed by Harry. Archie turned 2 on Thursday.

Aubrey Plaza has married her longtime boyfriend, director and screenwriter Jeff Baena. The “Parks and Recreation” actor called Baena “my husband ” for the first time publicly Friday in an Instagram post. Her publicist confirmed that the two had married but gave no details. Plaza, 36, and Baena, 43, have been a couple for about a decade. She has appeared in two of his films, 2014’s “Life After Beth” and 2017’s “The Little Hours,” and is to appear in his forthcoming “Spin Me Round,” which was the subject of her Instagram post. “So proud of my darling husband jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble,” Plaza said alongside a photo of the couple. She also appears in the new Showtime anthology series “Cinema Toast,” which he created. Plaza is best known for playing April Ludgate from 2009-15 on the NBC comedy series “Parks and Recreation.” In addition to his films with Plaza, Baena directed the 2020 Netflix drama “Horse Girl” with Alison Brie, who also co-wrote “Spin Me Round” with Baena and will co-star with Plaza.