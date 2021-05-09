Nothing wrong with Fisher's Bama assertion

Spring sports are dominating the sports pages, as they should. But any time a football story shows up in May, it is going to get some discussion.

That was the case last week when Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher told the Houston Touchdown Club that he was going to beat Alabama and Nick Saban's butt.

To his credit, Fisher didn't say when he would do so. But just saying it caused a minor stir in Texas, an even more minor stir in Alabama, but it got a quick reaction from Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin.

He tweeted about calling out the G.O.A.T. after another championship. Kiffin said it would be going on the walls of the weight room at Alabama.

Not sure if that's worthy of bulletin board material anymore.

Bret Bielema basically said the same thing when he came to Arkansas, which for some reason created much more reaction from Bama fans.

While you don't have to poke the queen bee when you want a taste of honey, any coach who doesn't want to beat Alabama and Saban isn't worthy of the position.

Alabama has a permanent target on its back.

When you win like the Tide -- and no one else has the past 12 years -- every coach on your schedule should want to beat you.

Saban did not take Fisher's statement personal. In fact, it appears the two are about as close of friends as Saban has in the world he dominates.

Fisher was on Saban's staff, and he is one of many former assistants who has never beaten Saban. They both are from West Virginia and were on the staff there together many moons ago.

When Saban was asked about Fisher's declaration, he asked: "In golf?"

Don't know about Fisher's handicap, but not sure betting against Saban at anything is smart.

While speaking of winning coaches, Kevin Kelley finally got his shot to coach college football last week when he accepted the head coaching job at Presbyterian, an FCS school in the Big South Conference.

Kelley, who was 216-29-1 as a head coach at Pulaski Academy with nine state championships, is unconventional.

He was on the cutting edge of the hurry-up, no-huddle offense. He doesn't believe in punting, and his teams nearly have perfected the onside kick. After watching some rugby on TV a couple of years ago, he successfully installed laterals into his offense.

When asked about how much of that he would bring to the college level, he said he isn't sure.

In the world of college football, unconventional often spells success.

Bobby Petrino is unconventional. Lou Holtz was unconventional. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Kelley can coach. He'll have to learn how to recruit, but he relates really well to his players.

One change that might help is the mascot of the school. The Blue Hose don't strike fear in the hearts of opponents.

Maybe he could get the school to switch to Patriots. They could get some New England Patriots gear to get them started.

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick and Kelley are personal friends, and last week Belichick called Kelley one of the best high school coaches in America.

Mystic Creek has been named the No. 34 best public golf course in America by Golfweek, and the No. 1 course in Arkansas for the third year.

That puts the El Dorado course's name alongside a few others you may have heard of, such as Pebble Beach, TPC Sawgrass and Pinehurst.

Mystic Creek was developed in 2013 as a semi-private golf club. It is a par-72, 7,492-yard course and just another one of LA's (Lower Arkansas) reasons to visit.