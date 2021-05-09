Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued seven well recompletions in the week of April 30. By county, they were:

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

CLEBURNE -- Merit Energy Co. LLC of Dallas for Bill Hunt No. 11-10 1-7H, 24-hr. prod. 104 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,824 ft., perf. 2,508.5-6,646.02 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 322 ft. FSL & 1,421 ft. FEL and BHL: 442 ft. FNL & 2,174 ft. FEL of Sec. 7-11N-10W. Workover done April 15.

COLUMBIA -- Mission Creek OPCP LLC of Magnolia for Brewer Warnock No. 12, 24-hr. prod. 11.7 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,400 ft., perf. 6,589-8,342 OA ft. of Sec. 22-18S-21W. Workover done April 8.

Mission Creek OPCP LLC for DMCVU No. 41, 24-hr. prod. 20.05 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,551 ft., perf. 6,930-7,544 OA ft. of Sec. 14-18S-22W. Workover done April 14.

CONWAY -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for Loyd Lewis No. 7-16 1-13H, 24-hr. prod. 212 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,676 ft., perf. 6,405-10,382 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 411 ft. FNL & 2,200 ft. FEL and BHL: 298 ft. FSL & 1,572 ft. FEL of Sec. 13-7N-16W. Workover done March 25.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Norman No. 7-16 3-3H, 24-hr. prod. 3430 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,471 ft., perf. 6,334-10,375 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 169 ft. FSL & 2,592 ft. FEL and BHL: 490 ft. FNL & 2,959 ft. FEL of Sec. 3-7N-16W. Workover done April 9.

FAULKNER -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for Hargrove No. 8-14 2-25H, 24-hr. prod. 476 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,507 ft., perf. 6,298-10,412 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 205 ft. FSL & 610 ft. FEL and BHL: 493 ft. FNL & 1,168 ft. FEL of Sec. 25-8N-14W. Workover done March 24.

POPE -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for Arkansas Kraft No. 2, 24-hr. prod. not available in Morris/Dunn A Form. of Ross Fld. Drilled to TD: 3,600 ft., perf. 1,394-3,338 OA ft. Loc. 660 ft. FSL & 1,900 ft. FWL of Sec. 8-9N-21W. Re-instate done April 26.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.