One injured in Lincoln apartment fire

by Lynn Kutter | Today at 1:00 a.m.
PHOTO COURTESY FARMINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT Lincoln, Prairie Grove and Farmington fire departments responded to this structure fire at the Lincoln Motel Apartments on Sugarhill Road in Lincoln. One person was taken to the hospital from the fire. The cause is undetermined at this time.

LINCOLN -- One person received serious injuries in an apartment fire April 28 at 511 Sugarhill Road, just off Pridemore Drive in Lincoln, according to Tyler McCartney, Washington County fire investigator.

McCartney said the initial call came in as an explosion at the apartment. He said the origin of the fire appeared to be in the kitchen and the cause is undetermined . The explosion blew an apartment wall off the slab, McCartney said.

The fire destroyed Apartment B, which is part of the Lincoln Motel Apartments, said Lincoln Fire Chief Thomas Pinder, Jr. The fire call came in about 1:30 p.m.. Pinder said firefighters from Lincoln, Prairie Grove and Farmington responded to the call and crews remained on site about three hours.

According to McCartney, the victim was taken to a regional trauma unit.

The cause of fire is under investigation by Washington County fire investigators and Lincoln Police Department, according to McCartney.

Lynn Kutter may be reached by email at lkutter@nwadg.com.

