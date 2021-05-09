Praiseworthy

The Centers for Youth and Families celebrated the 46 high school juniors and seniors who completed the Champions of Hope program this year during a barbecue April 25 in the pavilion at Blue Bird Field.

Greg Hatcher, who was honored as this year's Centers for Youth and Families Hero of Hope and who helped create the Champions of Hope program, spoke to the young men and their families about his athletic and academic history and offered some advice about persevering and about being involved in their communities.

The Champions of Hope participants learned, throughout 2020-2021, about problems such as homelessness, depression, suicide and human trafficking, and about how community leaders and volunteers are working to address those concerns.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh