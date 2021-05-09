PREP BASEBALL: Farmington claims 4A North regional title

HARRISON -- After falling behind by a run in the first inning, Tate Sutton delivered a leadoff home run for Farmington, and the Cardinals never looked back in a 9-3 win over Harrison in the 4A North Regional baseball championship on Saturday at Jack Williams Field.

The Goblins started the game capitalizing on two Farmington errors to get a runner on third. Noah Moix drove in a go-ahead RBI on a fielder's choice.

The lead would be short-lived, as Sutton homered on the first pitch of the Farmington (22-6) at-bat in the bottom of the first.

"It set the tone," Farmington coach Jay Harper said. "They scored one, and then Sutton came in and hit the home run. He's got power, and the wind was blowing out a little bit. Our kids reacted a lot better after that and we settled down."

The next three Cardinal batters reached on walks. A hit-by-pitch drove in a second run prompting a Harrison pitching change. Trey Richardson took over on the mound and allowed only one more run despite taking over with loaded bases and no outs. The Goblins escaped the inning trailing just 3-1.

In the second, the Farmington bats delivered again. After Caden Elsik doubled to deep center field, the Goblins opted to intentionally walk Trey Hill. In the next at-bat, an RBI double from Michael White brought Elsik home and put Cardinal runners on second and third. They would send one more run across the plate off a wild pitch, going ahead 5-1.

Harrison responded in the third inning. After Moix singled to start the at-bat, Cole Keylon homered to pull Goblins within 5-3.

The Farmington defense did not allow another run.

"We played pretty good defense all week," Harper said. "Our pitching staff -- Ethan Hodge, Chase Brown, Myles Harvey, and Weston Sills -- all did a great job. I'm just proud of our guys."

In the bottom of the third, Farmington plated another run after Sutton walked, advanced to second off a wild pitch, stole third, and was waved home on another wild pitch.

The Cardinals didn't score again till a three-run sixth inning that was highlighted by hits from Hill, White, Sills, and Kyson Bridges.

The Goblins threatened a final time in the seventh, getting the bases loaded off a flurry of walks with only one out. Farmington then turned a double-play to escape the jam and lock down the No. 1 seed from the North at next week's 4A state tournament in Nashville.

"I told the team the last time we won a regional championship we played for the state title in 2007," Harper said. "It's an outstanding feeling."

Brown earned the win for the Cardinals. He pitched five innings, allowed only six hits, and struck out six batters. Sills came in relief for the last two innings and earned the save after allowing no hits.

White finished the game with three RBIs off two-for-three hitting, and Sutton chipped in two RBIs off two hits himself.

Elsik had a perfect on-base percentage, reaching on each of his four at-bats. He credited his team's performance with how they train.

"It started during the offseason putting in work," Elsik said. "In practice, we try our hardest. We hit live-arm this week which I think made a huge difference. Shoutout to Coach Harper for that."

In the third-place game, Shiloh Christian outscored Huntsville 10-6.

3A-1 Regional

Danville 17, Elkins 10

Once the Little Johns got it rolling, they could not be stopped scoring all 17 runs after the third inning to claim the regional title.

Elkins led the game 7-0 after three innings before Danville (19-3-1) got it going. The Little Johns scored three runs in the third and nine in the fourth and never looked back.

"This is crazy. We dug ourselves a hole both games and we battled back, which is what we've been preaching all year," said Danville coach Austin McKnight. "I can't say enough about how hard these boys work and how hard they compete. They just never give up."

Alex Tippin was 4-for-6 with two doubles and 5 RBIs for the Little Johns. Seth Hale also belted a pair of doubles and drove in 2 runs.

Trevor Shumate homered for Elkins and Brannon Bargsley was 2-for-3 with a double.

The Little Johns will be the No. 1 seed from Region 1 at this week's Class 3A state tournament.

"That picture of the frog choking the bird when he's halfway down being swallowed in his throat ... that's us. We never give up.

"My message is to just keep on battling, never give up."

In the third-place game, Booneville ran over West Fork 12-0.

SOFTBALL

4A North Regional

At Harrison

Morrilton 8, Pea Ridge 2

The Devil Dogs scored five runs in the second inning and cruised to the 4A North Regional championship and a No. 1 seed at the Class 4A state tournament next week.

Morrilton's Cheyanne Kemp blasted a grand slam to lead the Devil Dogs' offense. Makenna Keeton and Olivia Self each belted doubles.

Keeton dominated in the circle with 12 strikeouts.

Blakelee Winn homered for Pea Ridge and was 2-for-4 on the day.

In the third-place game, Farmington downed Dardanelle 5-1.

3A-1 Regional Tournament

Paris 8, Booneville 4 (8)

It took eight innings, but the Lady Eagles finally got the best of Booneville to claim the 3A Regional 1 title on Saturday.

Booneville owned three wins over Paris coming into the game, but the Lady Eagles, who saw a 3-0 lead evaporate into a 3-3 tie, regrouped to claim the No. 1 seed for next week's Class 3A state tournament.

Paris opened the top of the eighth inning with Kirsten Shelton at second base. Ryleigh O'Neal led off with a single and Kaidence Powers laid down a bunt single to load the bases with no outs. Jadyn Hart followed with an RBI single to give Paris a 4-3 lead and Jayden Wells stepped in and delivered a bases-clearing three-run double. Paris wasn't done as Kasse Appleton crushed an RBI double to increase the Lady Eagles' lead to 8-3.

Booneville scored a run in the bottom of the eighth, but Hart slammed the door with back-to0-back strikeouts to clinch the win.

Hart was 3-for-3 with 2 home runs 4 RBIs for Paris, and Appleton added a double. Hart went the distance in the circle and struck out 12.

In the third-place game, Valley Springs edged Hackett 7-6 in extra-innings.