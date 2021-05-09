Razorbacks have attention of LB from Alabama

University of Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer has the Hogs in the mix early for linebacker Karmelo Overton after extending a scholarship offer April 13.

Overton, 6-3, 215 pounds, of Ozark (Ala.) Carroll had four other offers from Tennessee, Arizona State, South Carolina and Georgia Tech prior to the Razorbacks' offer.

"When I was talking to coach Scherer, he was telling me how the defense is focused around the middle linebacker and how good the linebackers have been in the past," said Overton, a member of the Class of 2023. "I like to hear stuff like that."

The production of senior linebacker Grant Morgan earning him All-American and All-SEC accolades while leading the league in tackles with 111 has Overton's attention. So does junior linebacker Bumper Pool being named All-SEC second team and the third-leading tackler in the league with 101 tackles.

"That is a big plus," Overton said.

Overton is looking to attend several college camps while also visiting the Hogs and others this summer.

"I'll be real busy as far as camping and going on visits ," said Overton, who has a 3.8 grade-point average. "I'm trying to visit everybody that's offered me. Go on visits and see what the vibe is like and see what everybody is talking about and how it looks."

He also participates in track and field and owns a best of 15.7 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles. Despite being larger than most in the event, Overton said getting over the last hurdle isn't an issue.

"To be honest, it's not that hard for real," he said. "To me, the 110 is fun and exciting. Your adrenaline gets kicking in and you're just gone."

He also runs the third leg of the 400 relay. He and his teammates placed second in the Class 5A state meet with a time of 43.5 seconds.

UA an easy pick

When former Missouri defensive end Tre Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal in April, the University of Arkansas made contact and the decision to become a Razorback was an easy one.

"It was just a perfect fit for me," Williams said. "To have the opportunity to remain in the SEC and play every week and compete against the best is what I love to do."

Williams, 6-5, 260 pounds, originally entered the portal in December and committed to Houston in January.

He recorded 85 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in four seasons for the Tigers. He inked with Missouri in 2016 when Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom was the Tigers' coach.

"Getting the opportunity to play for coach Odom again was also another big draw," Williams said. "He's a good man, a good coach and a great defensive mind."

Williams' goal is to get drafted and play in the NFL.

"I think that Arkansas is a place that can allow me the opportunity to accomplish those goals," he said.

An ESPN 3-star prospect out of Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge High School, Williams chose the Tigers over Arizona State, California, Kansas State, TCU and others.

The Razorback fans caught his attention while he was a Tiger.

"Having played against Arkansas in the past while at Mizzou, I like the way the fans here seem to really care about their team and love football," Williams said. "That showed when I committed here. The fans just showed so much love and were excited to have me so that was nice, similar to the way Mizzou fans were being from Columbia. Mizzou will always be a part of me and who I am, but I'm excited about this new chapter at Arkansas."

Williams is confident in what Coach Sam Pittman, Odom and the staff are building in Fayetteville.

"I'm excited to be a part of it and help Arkansas get back to its winning ways of old," he said.

