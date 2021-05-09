School seniors to hold cars parade Glenview among schools in project

Glenview among

schools in project

Glenview Elementary School was among 13 schools and two districts selected for the Arkansas Professional Learning Communities at Work project, according to a Friday news release from the North Little Rock School District.

The Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, in partnership with Solution Tree, a national professional development provider, announced Glenview Elementary as one of the schools in their fifth cohort.

The designation means the elementary school staff will receive up to 50 days of training, coaching and support in an effort to enhance student learning.

"The PLC [Professional Learning Communities] model has proven to be a successful best practice implemented in many schools around the state," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in the news release. "Schools that have embraced the PLC partnership, teacher coordination, and student-focused learning have seen improved learning and a culture that breeds success. I am excited that additional schools and districts now have the opportunity to learn about the benefits associated with this highly-successful program."

School seniors to

hold cars parade

The North Little Rock School District has organized a "Senior Parade of Cars" for the graduating class of 2021 Monday.

The event will take place at the school at 8:21 p.m. and will last for 20 minutes and 21 seconds. Seniors will drive along Main Street and turn right on 22nd until they reach the school where they will be greeted by teachers and other school staff members. The lights of the football stadium will be on, and school officials are asking the community to turn on porch lights for the 20 minutes and 21 seconds.