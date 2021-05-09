Spring has sprung

The 20th Century Club of Little Rock held a Sustainers Spring Luncheon on April 21 at the Governor's Mansion.

Guests were greeted in the Grand Hall with a glass of champagne which they enjoyed while mingling before the luncheon. The sustainers dined at round tables covered in cream and gold brocade cloths and centered with white and yellow arrangements of roses, hydrangeas and tulips.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/509lunch/]

The first course was prosciutto-wrapped melon on arugula with a balsamic glaze and extra virgin olive oil. Chicken Piccata with toasted orzo and roasted asparagus was the entree and chocolate creme brulee was served for dessert.

The 20th Century Club offers no-cost housing to medically and financially qualified patients in Central Arkansas who are receiving cancer treatments.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins