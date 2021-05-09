Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Spurs earned

Silent gobblers taxed hunter’s resolve to its limit by Bryan Hendricks | Today at 2:49 a.m.

I love it when a hunch proves correct.

In Thursday's column, I described a place I found Tuesday in the middle of some of the prettiest woods I've seen in south central Arkansas. It's a flat, tablelike spot that slopes into shallow ravines on all sides. Although I didn't see or hear any turkeys there during a half-day hunt Tuesday, it's too pretty of a spot to abandon.

After taking a break Wednesday, I debated whether to end my turkey season and go fishing. I bagged a mature Arkansas gobbler April 23, so the season was successful. I delegated that decision to my inner alarm clock. If I woke up unaided early enough to reach my spot before dawn, I would hunt. If I slumbered, I would consider the season finished.

My eyes popped open at 4:10 a.m, and I felt oddly assured that I would at least get a chance at a gobbler. My optimism was seemingly baseless because turkeys have not given me reason to be optimistic. However, with the arrival of cool, clear weather, I believed Thursday might be the morning for a gobbler to talk.

My first challenge was finding the tabletop again. I found it by accident. I got turned around leaving it and exited the woods off course by about 200 yards. I followed a tangled mess of a trail that was littered with ankle-twisting logging slash. I would not re-enter the woods by that route again, and after a day's absence, I was unsure if I could find the tabletop again in the dark.

Thankfully, I walked right to it and even put my Avian-X decoys in the exact same spots where I put them Tuesday. I placed them in the middle of the two likeliest approach routes onto the tabletop. Turkeys would not see the decoys from below. If a turkey ascended the tabletop, it would encounter the decoys within easy shooting distance.

Sitting amid a protective ring of shrubs, I had long sight lines in every direction except behind me. Brushy cover to my back would prevent a turkey seeing me if one slipped in from behind.

Dawn broke to a timorous chorus of chuck-wills-widows. As the woods brightened, the air came alive with birdsong. Cardinals flitted about, and I am certain I saw a trio of summer tanagers quarreling high in the treetops. I heard warblers and thrushes, owls and hawks. I did not hear the one bird I most longed to hear -- the eastern wild turkey.

To encourage one to talk, I laid out two Eddie Horton box calls and a Rhodes dual chamber cedar box call. I also had an H.S. Strut Power V diaphragm and Premium Game Calls Cutting Edge Diaphragm. The Power V is excellent for cackling and clucking. The Cutting Edge is my best diaphragm for purring and feed calling. For maximum tone and ease of play, I trimmed their skirts to fit my mouth roof.

Instead of my usual loud, protracted method of calling, I yelped soft and short with all three box calls, followed by short clucks. I also yelped and cutt with the diaphragm, again softly.

As usual, I had to bicker with my lying eyes, which wanted to turn every thistle into a turkey head and every bent sapling into a turkey body. I closed my eyes and opened my ears to the full spectrum of the forest's sonic palette. I tuned acutely to the protestations of crows. Crows are always griping about something, usually at something. Often, they gripe at turkeys. Turkeys sometimes respond with cutts and cackles. Occasionally, a tom will get a bellyful and gobble in response. Sometimes you must listen closely to hear it, but turkeys held their peace.

One thing was certain. I was not going to blow an entire day sitting in woods that contain no turkeys. I killed my first gobbler April 23 at 8 a.m. At 8:30 on Thursday, I resolved to leave the woods at 9 a.m.

By 8:45 a.m., I hadn't entirely checked out of the No-Turkey Inn, but I was staging my luggage by the door. I yelped on my PGC diaphragm one last time. My heart leapt when a hen yelped in response. She was very close, but down the slope and out of sight. She yelped three times. I yelped three times, softly. She yelped three times again. I purred quietly.

Like magic, she appeared in front of me, next to the nearest decoy a mere eight paces away. She paced in circles, apparently confused because the calls came from a different place than the decoys. She looked right at me, but I was fully camouflaged, with a mask over my face and nonreflective shades over my eyes that allowed me to blink undetected.

Finally, the hen relaxed and settled in for a leisurely breakfast beside the decoy. I watched, shotgun resting on my upraised knee.

About three minutes later, I saw additional movement to my right. A red, white and blue head bobbed behind the brush, and then a body materialized. It was a gobbler, and its dark, copper-highlighted feathers glowed in the morning light. He dwarfed the hen, and he looked positively resplendent. He displayed half-heartedly for the decoy and then deflated his plumage.

His eyes locked onto me as I lifted the gun ever so slightly to align my electronic dot site with my eye, but at only eight paces, he had no time to react further. At 8:58 a.m., my Arkansas turkey season roared to a magnificent close.

It was only my second time to tag out in Arkansas. The first time was 2019, a season that was diametrically opposite to 2021. In 2019, both of my birds gobbled vigorously. Both were classic hunts whose events I can relive for a lifetime.

In contrast, I did not hear a turkey gobble for the entire 2021 season. My gobbler April 23 came in silently with a group, and I shot him at a fair distance. The second bird silently followed a talkative hen. I've read many articles about gobblers tailing hens, but it's the first gobbler I've ever killed in such fashion.

Hunting silent gobblers is hard and unexciting. In fact, a silent season is more like a slog. It takes more luck than skill to bag silent gobblers, and also an unshakable faith in a spot that is simply too pretty to abandon.

By no measure will I remember the 2021 Arkansas spring season as my favorite, but I will remember it as the one where I truly earned my spurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT